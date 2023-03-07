Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to Hold Stroke Awareness Night March 11

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to hold Stroke Awareness Night on Saturday, March 11 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans.

Stroke Awareness Night will provide the Syracuse community with more information about the signs of a stroke and treatment options available at the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center. During the game, the Upstate Stroke Team will have a table on the first-floor concourse where fans can get educational information and giveaways.

As part of the night, the Crunch will use their game night auctions hosted on the GiveSmart platform to raise money for the Upstate Stroke Fund. Fans can text CRUNCH to 76278 to view the items and place bids.

Stroke is a brain emergency. Every minute after a stroke, 1.9 million brain neurons are lost. This is why choosing a hospital with comprehensive stroke certification means the highest possible level of stroke care and the best outcomes. The Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center, certified by DNV Healthcare Inc., has received annual quality achievement awards from the American Heart Association for quick treatment of stroke.

The Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center has the proven resources, infrastructure, processes and highly trained staff to provide the very best in stroke care. For information on the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center, visit www.upstate.edu/stroke/.

