Silver Knights' Morozov Suspended One Game

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Henderson Silver Knights forward Ivan Morozovhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty assessed in a game vs. Abbotsford on Mar. 4.

Morozov will miss Henderson's game Wednesday (Mar. 8) at Coachella Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.