Silver Knights' Morozov Suspended One Game
March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Henderson Silver Knights forward Ivan Morozovhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty assessed in a game vs. Abbotsford on Mar. 4.
Morozov will miss Henderson's game Wednesday (Mar. 8) at Coachella Valley.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023
- Belleville Sens to Celebrate Legacy of the Belleville Bulls on "History of Hockey Night" - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls to Host St. Patrick's Day Game on Saturday, March 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign 2021 First-Round Pick Corson Ceulemans to Three-Year Entry Level Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Hockey, Hops & Hope Returns March 14 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- By the Numbers: March 7 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Silver Knights' Morozov Suspended One Game - AHL
- Griffins Embark on Four-Game Week as Playoffs Near - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 29, No. 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Acquire Forward Graham McPhee from Bakersfield Condors - Belleville Senators
- Bears Head to Providence for Pair with Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Forward Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts Four-Game Homestand on Wednesday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Pink in the Rink Highlights 3-Game Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to Hold Stroke Awareness Night March 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Flyers Sign Will Zmolek - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Meeting with Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.