Hockey, Hops & Hope Returns March 14

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins and Easterseals MORC are partnering for the ninth annual Hockey, Hops & Hope, a wine and craft beer tasting fundraiser that will be held Tuesday, March 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Fox Acura showroom (4330 29th St. SE).

Griffins players and coaches will serve a variety of wine and craft beer samples to guests at the event, which will feature music, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction, with funds supporting Easterseals MORC.

The event is sponsored by Amway, EOTECH, Flagstar Bank, Acrisure, Fox Acura, Imperial Beverage and Art of the Table. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $50 per person (or $80 for two) at eastersealsmorc.com or by phone at (616) 942-2081. All proceeds from this event will go directly to benefit Easterseals MORC programs and services.

"We are pleased to partner with the Grand Rapids Griffins once again on this amazing event," said Easterseals MORC CEO Brent Wirth. "It's exciting to see the team rally around our mission to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities in our communities."

"Hockey, Hops & Hope is a unique event with an awful lot of fun involved. Our players and coaches look forward to this event every year and it has become a staple of our community outreach," said Steve Ritsema, Griffins senior corporate sales and account manager. "We take great pride in working closely with [director of development and community relations] Denise Durkee, Brent Wirth and others who, with their passion for Easterseals MORC, inspire us in our desire to assist in raising money and awareness for this great cause."

