Hockey, Hops & Hope Returns March 14
March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins and Easterseals MORC are partnering for the ninth annual Hockey, Hops & Hope, a wine and craft beer tasting fundraiser that will be held Tuesday, March 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Fox Acura showroom (4330 29th St. SE).
Griffins players and coaches will serve a variety of wine and craft beer samples to guests at the event, which will feature music, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction, with funds supporting Easterseals MORC.
The event is sponsored by Amway, EOTECH, Flagstar Bank, Acrisure, Fox Acura, Imperial Beverage and Art of the Table. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $50 per person (or $80 for two) at eastersealsmorc.com or by phone at (616) 942-2081. All proceeds from this event will go directly to benefit Easterseals MORC programs and services.
"We are pleased to partner with the Grand Rapids Griffins once again on this amazing event," said Easterseals MORC CEO Brent Wirth. "It's exciting to see the team rally around our mission to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities in our communities."
"Hockey, Hops & Hope is a unique event with an awful lot of fun involved. Our players and coaches look forward to this event every year and it has become a staple of our community outreach," said Steve Ritsema, Griffins senior corporate sales and account manager. "We take great pride in working closely with [director of development and community relations] Denise Durkee, Brent Wirth and others who, with their passion for Easterseals MORC, inspire us in our desire to assist in raising money and awareness for this great cause."
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023
- Belleville Sens to Celebrate Legacy of the Belleville Bulls on "History of Hockey Night" - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls to Host St. Patrick's Day Game on Saturday, March 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign 2021 First-Round Pick Corson Ceulemans to Three-Year Entry Level Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Hockey, Hops & Hope Returns March 14 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- By the Numbers: March 7 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Silver Knights' Morozov Suspended One Game - AHL
- Griffins Embark on Four-Game Week as Playoffs Near - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 29, No. 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Acquire Forward Graham McPhee from Bakersfield Condors - Belleville Senators
- Bears Head to Providence for Pair with Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Forward Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts Four-Game Homestand on Wednesday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Pink in the Rink Highlights 3-Game Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to Hold Stroke Awareness Night March 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Flyers Sign Will Zmolek - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Meeting with Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.