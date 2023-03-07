San Diego Gulls to Host St. Patrick's Day Game on Saturday, March 11

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its fan-favorite St. Patrick's Day game on Saturday, Mar. 11 against the Henderson Silver Knights at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST). The team will wear specialty green and orange jerseys inspired by St. Patrick's Day throughout the game, with the first 7,000 fans in attendance receiving an exclusive Gulls Reversible Bucket Hat in the same style.

The festivities will kick off with a pregame tailgate packed with St. Patrick's Day fun in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. All in attendance are encouraged to (sham) rock their greenest attire for the event, which will feature a special performance by the Clan Rince School of Irish Dance. Fans can channel their inner leprechaun at a green beer dye station and can purchase Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ales for $8. A variety other of delicious foods will also be available.

The shenanigans don't end there as all in-game elements will be set to the St. Patrick's Day theme. The Clan Rince School of Irish Dance will also perform for fans on the ice during the first intermission.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host an auction featuring autographed player-worn St. Patrick's Day jerseys and select special edition St. Patrick's Day pucks signed by your favorite Gulls players. Fans can participate by visiting sandiegogulls.com/auction , with bidding to conclude at 9 p.m. on Mar. 11. In addition, the Gulls Foundation will hold a game-worn jersey raffle and a St. Patrick's Day Surprise Puck sale during the game. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($20) are available on the concourse at the Gulls Foundation table at Section 10. Pucks are selected at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise (limit five pucks per person). All proceeds will benefit the Gulls Foundation.

Fans can also access a wide selection of St. Patrick's Day memorabilia for purchase including hats and jerseys at merchandise stands located at Sections 16 and 20. To view the full collection, please visit sandiegogulls.com/shop.

The Gulls are also offering an exclusive Irish Pint Pack ticket package including two terrace level tickets and two limited edition St. Patrick's Day-themed pint glasses for $60, available at sandiegogulls.com/irish until Thursday, Mar. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Fans can collect purchased pint glasses at Section 3 on the concourse at the beginning of the third period on Saturday, Mar. 11.

Tickets to the St. Patrick's Day game are still available and can be purchased through sandiegogulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office two hours prior to the start of the game. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

About the San Diego Gulls Foundation

The San Diego Gulls Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. The mission of the San Diego Gulls Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout San Diego by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. To learn more about the San Diego Gulls Foundation and its community initiatives, please visit sandiegogulls.com/community.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.