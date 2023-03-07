Monsters Come Together In 4-1 Win Over Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 24-25-4-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Trey Fix-Wolanksy scored first at 14:35 of the opening period assisted by Yegor Chinakhov followed by a shorthanded tally from Tyler Angle at 18:45 off a feed from Roman Ahcan putting the Monsters ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Chinakhov added a power-play marker at 1:12 of the second period with helpers from Fix-Wolanksy and Justin Richards extending Cleveland's lead to 3-0 heading into the final intermission. The Griffins got on the board after a power-play tally from Matt Luff at 7:57 of the final frame, but Owen Sillinger added an insurance empty-net goal at 18:35 assisted by Ahcan securing the Monsters 4-1 win.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 26 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, March 11, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 1 1 - - 4 GR 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 31 1/3 4/5 10 min / 5 inf GR 27 1/5 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Tarasov W 26 1 4-5-0 GR Nedeljkovic L 27 3 9-8-2 Cleveland Record: 24-25-4-2, 6th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 22-27-4-2, 7th Central Division

