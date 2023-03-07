Columbus Blue Jackets Sign 2021 First-Round Pick Corson Ceulemans to Three-Year Entry Level Contract

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed 2021 first-round pick Corson Ceulemans to a three-year, entry level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Ceulemans (pronounced CUHL-uh-mans) also signed an American Hockey League tryout contract with the Cleveland Monsters, the team's AHL affiliate, for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. The defenseman was selected by the Blue Jackets with the club's third first-round selection, 25th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

"Corson Ceulemans is an outstanding young defenseman who excels at both ends of the ice and we are thrilled that he is beginning his professional career this spring," said Kekalainen. "He combines size and strength with excellent mobility and a knack to produce offensively and we are excited about his future with our organization."

Ceulemans, 19, recorded eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points with 38 penalty minutes, four power play goals and 92 shots on goal in 33 contests at the University of Wisconsin in 2022-23. The sophomore finished third on the team in assists, points (tied), PIM and PPG (tied) and led club blueliners in goals, assists, points, PIM, PPG and shots. He finished the season with 2-6-8 in the last nine contests, including a five-game points streak from February 18-March 4 (2-3-5).

The 6-2, 198-pound blueliner totaled 15-30-45 with 61 PIM, eight PPG and 194 shots over two seasons at Wisconsin from 2021-23. As a freshman in 2021-22, he collected 7-15-22 with 33 PIM, four PPG and 102 shots in 34 appearances. He captured the team's Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year Award after leading the club in assists, points (tied), PPG (tied) and shots and ranking third-T in goals.

Prior to joining the Badgers, the Regina, Saskatchewan native registered 9-37-46 and 96 PIM in 57 contests over three seasons with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2018-21. He helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships, leading blueliners in the tournament in points-per-game, assists (tied) and points (tied) with 1-7-8 and 1.33 pts/game in six contests.

