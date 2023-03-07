Admirals' Comeback Falls Short

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Ads scored three times in the third period to pull within a goal of Iowa, but couldn't find the equalizer as they dropped a 5-3 decision to the Wild on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

Egor Afanasyev, Tye Felhaber, and Captain Cole Schneider scored the goals for Milwaukee, who lost in regulation at home for just the second time since January 20th.

The Wild got on the board early when Marco Rossi scored on the rebound of a Nic Petan shot just 1:16 into the game.

The score would stay that way until midway through the second period when Iowa picked up goals from Michael Milne, Joe Hicketts, and Sammy Walker in a 7:51 span to give them a 4-0 advantage.

The Admirals got their first of the night courtesy of a power-play marker from Afanasyev at the 1:09 mark of the third period. The play started when Zach Sanford carrier the puck into the Iowa zone, dished to the Schneider on the right wing, who found a trailing Afanasyev between the wheels and his quick wrister beat Zane McIntyre.

Felhaber pulled the Ads within two on his first goal with the team with just 3:55 left to play in the game. His shot from the right boards made its way past a screened McIntyre to make it 4-2.

Ads netminder Yaroslav was pulled in favor of an extra attacker with 3:15 left and it paid dividends when Schneider jammed it home at the 18:15 mark of the third and the Wild advantage was reduced to one.

However, that was as close as Milwaukee would get the Wild's Steven Fogarty scored in an empty net with 23 seconds to go to put the game out of reach.

The Admirals look to get back on track when they continue their five-game homestand against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, March 10 at 7 pm and Saturday, March 11th at 6 pm.

