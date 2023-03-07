Arvid Holm Ends With 20 Stops and Road Victory

The Manitoba Moose (31-17-3-3) took on the Abbotsford Canucks (31-21-2-3) on Tuesday evening at Abbotsford Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-3 win against Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Abbotsford opened the scoring 1:21 into the contest. Quinn Schmiemann found the puck at the offensive blue line and sent a wrist shot through traffic and past Arvid Holm. The Canucks edged further ahead three minutes later as Vincent Arseneau beat Holm with a quick shot from the wing. The Moose got on the board late in the first. Jeff Malott drove in with speed and attempted to feed Alex Limoges. The pass went off a defender's stick and tumbled behind Spencer Martin to cut into the lead. Manitoba drew even with 53 seconds left in the frame. Declan Chisholm sent the outlet pass to Daniel Torgersson, who flew down the ice and beat Martin on the short side with a heavy wrist shot. Manitoba took a 2-2 tie into the first intermission and led 11-6 in shots.

The score remained tied until Manitoba pulled ahead with 15 seconds left in the middle stanza. Leon Gawanke took the puck at the line before dancing through a pair of Canucks to the middle of the ice. The defenceman continued out wide and waited for an opening before putting the puck into the crease where Alex Limoges tucked it home. The Moose outshot the Canucks 12-8 in the stanza and took a 3-2 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

Abbotsford tied the contest seven minutes into the third. Justin Dowling and Kyle Rau sprinted down the ice on a two-on-one rush, with the latter beating Holm with a quick shot off the transition. Manitoba responded less than two minutes later. Ashton Sautner's shot bounced off the back wall and Malott spun quickly to pick up the rebound and beat a diving Martin. With the clock running down, the Canucks pulled Martin in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit didn't come to fruition as the Moose captured a second consecutive win. Holm notched the victory and ended with 20 stops, while Martin was hit with the loss while making 28 saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward Daniel Torgersson (Click for full interview)

"It was a good win. It's our first win on the road trip. Abbotsford is a good team. We've been struggling with away games here in Abbotsford, so it's nice to win."

Statbook

Jansen Harkins has tallied five points (1G, 4A) his past two games

Harkins tallied his ninth multi-point outing of the season and matched his previous career-high of 31 points

Jeff Malott's two goals give the forward 31 points. It's the second straight season the forward has broken the 30-point barrier

Malott tallied his fourth multi-goal game of the campaign

Daniel Torgersson has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Alex Limoges has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Leon Gawanke (2A) tallied his sixth multi-point contest

Ashton Sautner has the primary assist on the game-winning goal in two straight games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday, March 7. Puck drop is slated for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

