$2 Beers Friday and Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday
March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors have three home games this week beginning on Wednesday against Texas (click here for tickets)
Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra just $2 through the end of the first intermission
Presented by Classic Hits Q92.1 FM.
Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway featuring the Condors AHL All-Star Seth Griffith presented by 23 ABC, HITS 93.1 FM, and SC Architect
The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a youth jersey with fans encouraged to arrive early with a large crowd expected
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
