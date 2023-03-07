$2 Beers Friday and Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors have three home games this week beginning on Wednesday against Texas (click here for tickets)

Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra just $2 through the end of the first intermission

Presented by Classic Hits Q92.1 FM.

Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway featuring the Condors AHL All-Star Seth Griffith presented by 23 ABC, HITS 93.1 FM, and SC Architect

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a youth jersey with fans encouraged to arrive early with a large crowd expected

Enter in to win four tickets to an upcoming Condors home game of your choice by clicking the button below. Winners are picked every week!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.