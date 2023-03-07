By the Numbers: March 7

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights are entering the final stretch of the season and making an active push for a playoff spot. They are 6-2-0-2 in their last 10 games. Let's take a look at some of the numbers behind their recent surge:

6: The Henderson Silver Knights have won six straight games, tying the franchise record for longest winning streak. Three of them have been home victories and three of them have been on the road.

33: Goaltender Isaiah Saville made his first AHL start of the season in a 5-2 victory against the Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday, March 2. He made 33 saves on 35 shots against the Canucks, who are third place in the Pacific Division.

14: Sheldon Rempal has 14 points (9G, 5A) over the team's last 10 games. He set a new single-game high in points with four (2G, 2A) against the Calgary Wranglers on February 22. Rempal has also scored a goal in the Silver Knights' last three straight games.

4: Daniil Miromanov earned four points (1G, 3A) against the Abbotsford Canucks in their two-game home series. On Thursday, March 2, he scored Henderson's fourth goal of the night, as well as collecting two assists. His performance earned him first star of the night. He also netted an assist on the Silver Knights' second goal on Saturday, March 4.

7: Brendan Brisson has seven points (2G, 5A) in the Silver Knights' last five games. He tied his previous highest single-game production with a three point night (1G, 2A) in Henderson's 6-5 win against the San Diego Gulls on March 1.

5: Goaltender Jiri Patera has won his last five straight starts. In four of those five, he has exceeded 30 saves. He made 36 saves in the Silver Knights' 5-2 triumph over the Calgary Wranglers on February 23. The Wranglers are first place in the AHL overall, with 79 points in the standings. Patera's .916 save percentage is ranked ninth among all qualified AHL goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.