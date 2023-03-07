Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the Utah Grizzlies. In addition, the Eagles have signed forward Brent Pedersen and defenseman Riley McCourt to professional tryout agreements. In a separate series of transactions, goaltender Keith Kinkaid has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche, while goaltender Jonas Johansson has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate.

Miner is 10-12-2 this season with the Grizzlies and has posted a 3.10 goals-against average, .910 save-percentage and two shutouts. A seventh-round selection of Colorado in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Miner has appeared in 11 career AHL contests with the Eagles, going 4-6-1 in that span and producing a 2.75 GAA, .901 save-percentage and one shutout. The 22-year-old led the ECHL during the 2021-22 campaign with seven shutouts.

Pedersen has collected 21 goals and 15 assists in 45 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates this season and comes to Colorado with 14 career AHL points in 65 total contests with the Manitoba Moose. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound winger was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry draft. Prior to turning pro, Pedersen captured a Memorial Cup Championship with the OHL's Oshawa Generals during the 2014-15 season.

McCourt has posted four goals and 19 assists in 33 games this season with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The 22-year-old is embarking on his second career stint in the American Hockey League, after notching one assist in eight games with the Toronto Marlies during the 2020-21 campaign. McCourt spent four seasons at the major junior level, amassing 117 points in 175 games with the OHL's Flint Firebirds and Hamilton Bulldogs.

Kinkaid has appeared in 20 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season, posting a record of 8-7-4, with a 3.10 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He has also played in one game for the Boston Bruins, earning a win on Nov. 12 against Buffalo. Signed by New Jersey as a free agent on April 18, 2011, Kinkaid has appeared in 169 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Devils, Montreal, NY Rangers and Boston, recording a 70-58-21 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Johansson has gone 13-9-2 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks fourth among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.38 goals-against average, while his .917 save-percentage is tied for third in the league. Johansson has appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 33 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres.

