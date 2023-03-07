Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (25-22-5-4; 59 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (32-17-3-2; 69 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a five-game road stretch Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they visit the Milwaukee Admirals.

SIX IN TWO

After posting a career-high four points (1-3=4) in a 5-2 win over Grand Rapids on Friday, Mike O'Leary scored twice in the first period to help the Wild take a 4-3 victory in overtime over the Griffins on Saturday. O'Leary also became the first Iowa skater to record six points over the course of two games this season. The last Wild player to post six points in two games was Kyle Rau on Feb. 25, 2022 (1-2=3) and Mar. 4, 2022 (3-0=3).

FOUR OR MORE

- Iowa scored five goals against the Griffins on Friday and four on Saturday

- The last time the Wild had scored at least nine times in back-to-back games came on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, when the Wild lost 5-4 to Texas in overtime before beating the Stars 5-3

- Iowa scored four or more goals in five consecutive games from Nov. 3-12, 2022

SEASON SERIES

- Yaroslav Askarov has saved 76-of-80 shots in three starts against Iowa this season

- Iowa has had 10 different players score its 12 goals against Milwaukee

- The Wild and Admirals have scored 15 combined goals in the second period of their matchups, as many as all other periods combined

