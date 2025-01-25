Wild Win Seesaw Showdown with Everett in Come-From-Behind Fashion Friday, 3-2

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The last time the Wenatchee Wild and Everett Silvertips got together, the third go-ahead goal was the charm in a December victory at Angel of the Winds Arena. Friday's game at Town Toyota Center included a brief Silvertips lead, requiring a come-from-behind effort and some nifty stickhandling from Dawson Seitz on the final rush.

Both efforts paid off the same way, with a 3-2 win for the Wild - where December's game was decided in regulation, though, Friday's game required a couple of extra minutes, following a game-tying power play goal from Evan Friesen with 9:25 on the third-period clock.

The Wild and goaltender Brendan Gee frustrated Everett's scoring efforts throughout the opening 20 minutes, with Gee posting 11 saves, while the Wenatchee offense mustered just two shots on goal. However, the momentum began to shift with a strong finish to the first period, and a small handful of scoring chances on a power play early in the second. After a collision at the Wenatchee net, Reid Andresen rushed the puck ahead and fired a low shot past Raiden LeGall 5:48 into the period to put the hosts in front first.

Everett would answer with 3:06 left in the second, when Cole Temple set up Jesse Heslop for a one-timer below the right-wing circle on a Silvertips power play, sending the game back to the dressing room at 1-1. The 'Tips took the lead at 6:27 of the third on a 3-on-1 chance, when Heslop found Carter Bear in the slot for a wrist shot in transition.

The lead lasted just over four minutes - with Rylan Pearce in the penalty box on a hooking call and Bear serving an unsportsmanlike conduct infraction, Friesen took advantage of a 5-on-3 chance by finding the back of the net on a backdoor play to tie the game. The Wild got three of the four shots on the net in the overtime session, finishing with a drive down the right wing from Seitz, who pushed the puck around Kaden Hammell before switching it to his backhand and tucking it over LeGall's right shoulder at the 1:55 mark.

"We talk about it all the time, that it's going to take everybody to win," said associate head coach Chris Clark. "We got contributions from all four lines. All six defensemen gave us a great effort tonight, and when we had breakdowns, Gee was back there to make some big saves for us at key times. I thought his rebound control was excellent tonight - he didn't allow a ton of second and third chances, whether it was rebound control, or guys clearing out the front. We do it by committee - everybody contributes, and that's what we got tonight."

Andresen notched a goal and an assist in the game, scoring goals in back-to-back outings, while Miles Cooper closed the night with two assists. Gee made 26 saves to earn his fifth win of the season, while LeGall was saddled with the overtime loss despite making 20 stops. Heslop had a goal and an assist for Everett, and Hammell finished the night with a pair of helpers.

Each team enjoyed success on the power play, with Wenatchee finishing 1-for-5 and the Silvertips going 1-for-4. The Wild ran their record to 17-22-3-1 with the win, climbing back into eighth place in the Western Conference standings by virtue of Kelowna's overtime loss at Kamloops on Friday. The Silvertips slid to 32-6-4-3 with the loss.

