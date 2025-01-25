Hitmen Edge Hurricanes, 3-2

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, AB - T he Calgary Hitmen collected a critical two points in a divisional matchup with the Hurricanes in Lethbridge Saturday night. A dominant three goal first period for Calgary was the factor in a 3-2 victory.

Ben Kindel opened the scoring early off a back door feed from Tanner Howe. The NHL Draft eligible forward now has points in 27 of his last 28 games. Carson Wetsch followed up five minutes later for his 21st of the season putting home a cross-crease pass from Connor Hvidston. Calgary's game winning goal would come with under three minutes remaining in the first, with Chase Valliant tipping in a point shot from Hunter Aura.

Brayden Yager would get Lethbridge on the board at the halfway mark of the second period shorthanded. Lethbridge's next and final goal would come in the third period on the power play to make it 3-2 with just over five minutes remaining. Calgary killed off a late power play and fended off a final push from Lethbridge to secure the win.

Daniel Hauser was solid in net once again, reaching the milestone of 4,000 career regular season saves. With the win, the goaltender has moved into sole position of 10th on the WHL's all time win list with 109, passing Hitmen alum Martin Jones. Calgary has moved past Lethbridge into second place in the Central Division, three points back of the Medicine Hat Tigers with three games in hand.

Calgary returns to Scotiabank Saddledome tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 26, to wrap up the weekend at home against Red Deer. Note the later 6:00 p.m. start time against the Rebels in another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential. The Hitmen will wear the winning design crafted by 16-year-old Angelo in the Real Canadian Superstore #YourTeamYourJersey contest. The game worn and game issued jerseys are up for bid at elevateauctions.com/RCSS until Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8:00 p.m. MT. Proceeds will benefit the PC Children's Charity in the fight against childhood hunger.

