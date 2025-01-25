Warriors End Weekend with Loss in Red Deer
January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Red Deer, AB - A two-game Alberta road trip for the Moose Jaw Warriors ended Saturday with a 5-1 loss to the Red Deer Rebels.
Red Deer picked up the game's first goal eleven minutes into the opening period when a shot from the blue line went off a Rebel between the circles and then bounced to a wide-open Jhett Larson on the left side of the Moose Jaw net.
The Rebels went up by two on a Matthew Gard power-play goal at 16:05, they took a 3-0 lead in the final seconds of the frame when Brett Calhoon converted on a wrap-around.
After a scoreless second period, the Rebels went up by four six minutes into the third on a goal from Derek Thurston. Five minutes later, Red Deer made it 5-0 on a goal from Beckett Hamilton.
Moose Jaw broke up the shutout bid with nine seconds left in the game when Ethan Semeniuk scored his 13th of the year while on a later man-advantage.
The Warriors finished 1-for-4 on the power play while the Rebels were 1-for-3. Red Deer outshot Moose Jaw 40-22.
The squad is now off until next weekend when they have a busy schedule. Friday they are at home to take on the Brandon Wheat Kings, on Saturday, they have a rematch with the Red Deer Rebels at the Moose Jaw Events Centre, and then on Sunday, they head to Saskatoon to take on the Blades.
