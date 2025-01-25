Tigers Extend Win Streak With 3-2 Victory Over Chiefs

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers headed out on their US road trip that will see them play six games in nine nights. The first game was Friday night in Spokane against the high scoring Chiefs.

The Chiefs opened the scoring early in the first period. Shea Van Olm scored his league leading 34th of the season only 31 seconds into the game. Andrew Cristall found Van Olm at the right side of the net where he was able to snap the puck past the Tigers goaltender.

The goalies controlled the remainder of the first period and the entirety of the second as well. Both goalies made big saves and even got a little help from the iron to keep it a one goal game heading into the third period.

Spokane would strike again 5:17 into the third period to increase their lead to two. Rasmus Ekstrom had the puck in the corner and found Assanali Sarkenov alone in front of the net. Sarkenov let shot go that beat the goalie glove side for his eighth of the campaign.

The Tigers would finally get on the board midway through the period. The Chiefs goalie left the net to play the puck but Gavin McKenna was able to throw it out in front and Josh Van Mulligen buried it for his second of the season. Oasiz Wiesblatt found the scoresheet with the secondary assist.

Medicine Hat's power play unit got an opportunity a few minutes later and tied the game up when McKenna scored his 21st of the season. Markus Ruck found McKenna at the right circle where he let a one timer go that evened things up at two apiece. Van Mulligen added to his game totals with the secondary assist.

The Tigers finished the comeback a couple of minutes later. They kept the pressure on the Chiefs in the offensive zone and the puck came out to Jonas Woo in the high slot. He let a shot go that beat the netminder to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead that they would hold for the remainder of the game. Ritchie and McKenna grabbed the helpers on the game winning goal.

Harrison Meneghin picked up his 11th win in net for the Tigers. He had a fantastic game saving 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Dawson Cowan had a solid game in net for the Chiefs saving 27 of 30 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 30

Spokane - 29

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 3/3 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jonas Woo - Medicine Hat

Josh Van Mulligen - Medicine Hat

Dawson Cowan - Spokane

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Harrison Meneghin

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night when they head to Kennewick, Washington to take on the Tri-City Americans. Game time is 7:05 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.