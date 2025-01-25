Game Day Hub: January 25 at Wenatchee

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks make a quick stop in Wenatchee to face the Wild on Saturday, January 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Town Toyota Center.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Town Toyota Center

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks earned a hard-fought 6-4 victory over the Tri-City Americans at home on Friday night. Despite a late surge from Tri-City, the Hawks held on for the win, powered by strong performances from Diego Buttazzoni, Tyson Jugnauth, and Alex Weiermair. Buttazzoni opened the scoring with a power-play one-timer in the first period, and Zakreski added another before the first intermission. Jugnauth's late goal in the second period and Weiermair's early strike in the third extended the Hawks' lead to 4-2, with Tri-City clawing back to make it 5-4. Zakreski sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the final minute. The Winterhawks posted a season-high 21 shots in the first period, finishing with 50 total shots on goal, as Štěbeták recorded 37 saves.

Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 71 points (30G, 41A) in 43 games, he leads the team in scoring and is second in the WHL. His 30 goals are also second in the league, and his 177 shots on goal are first. The captain has been especially hot recently, posting 18 points (3G, 15A) in his last nine games, including two assists in Friday's tilt versus Moose Jaw. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth has been a dominant force from the blue line for the Winterhawks, recording points in 17 of his last 18 games for an impressive 37 points (6G, 31A) during that span. His stellar stretch included a remarkable six-assist performance on December 7 against the Vancouver Giants, marking the first six-point game by a Winterhawk since Oliver Bjorkstrand accomplished the feat in 2015. Jugnauth leads not just the WHL in defensive scoring, but the entire Canadian Hockey League and sits second in assists with 49, cementing his status as one of the top playmakers in the league this season.

Watching the Wild

The Wenatchee Wild enter tonight's game with a 16-22-3-1 record and are coming off a hard-fought 3-2 overtime win against U.S. Division rival Everett Silvertips last night. They currently sit 9th in the Eastern Conference and 5th in the U.S. Division. Offensively, the Wild are led by center Evan Friesen, who has tallied 45 points (20G, 25A) in 41 games. Friesen has been a consistent contributor, capable of both scoring and creating opportunities for his teammates. Left winger Miles Cooper has also been a key player, recording 37 points (16G, 21A) in 40 games and bringing a physical presence to the ice.

The Wild have had a bit of a goaltender carousel so far this season but have landed on netminders Brendan Gee and Alex Garrett. Gee has started 10 games for Wenatchee, recording a 3.12 GAA and .891 save percentage, while Garett had appeared in three games for the Wild since joining the team and has yet to earn a win. Despite their solid goaltending, the Wild's special teams are a bit of a mixed bag. Their power play ranks 15th in the league at 22.2%, while their penalty kill sits seventh at 79.9%..

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Wenatchee Wild face off tonight in the fourth of six regular-season matchups. Portland looks to bounce back and reclaim their third win of the regular season after falling 6-3 to Wenatchee on Jan. 4 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Earlier in the season, Portland delivered a commanding 6-3 victory on Nov. 9 at Town Toyota Center, where captain Kyle Chyzowski led the charge with a four-point night (2G, 2A), including a shorthanded goal.

