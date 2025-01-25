Big Third Period Helps Cougars Snap Four-Game Skid; Win 3-2 Over Wheat Kings

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are back in the win column after a three goal third period to defeat the Brandon Wheat Kings, Friday at the CN Centre.

After trailing 1-0 through 40 minutes, the Cougars surged in the third period, scoring three goals to secure their 25th win of the season.

The opening period saw goaltender Josh Ravensbergen shine, stopping all 13 Brandon shots to keep the game scoreless despite the Cougars managing just five shots on goal.

In the second period, the Wheat Kings broke the deadlock with a power-play goal at 12:46. Both Ravensbergen and Brandon's Carson Bjarnason were sharp throughout, and the Wheat Kings carried a 1-0 lead into the final frame.

The third period delivered plenty of drama and excitement. Ben Riche tied the game with a power-play blast from the point at 3:23. However, Brandon quickly regained the lead just 45 seconds later, making it 2-1.

The Cougars showed their resilience shortly thereafter. Aiden Foster tapped in a perfect pass from Terik Parascak at 5:44 to even the score at 2-2. Moments later, the Cougars struck again on the power play. Koehn Ziemmer capitalized in tight after a nice setup from Riley Heidt, giving the Cougars their first lead of the night at 3-2.

From there, Prince George locked things down, with Ravensbergen standing tall to preserve the victory. The Cougars' relentless effort in the third period and stellar goaltending sealed the comeback win.

Stats and Standouts:

Koehn Ziemmer scores his 116th goal and is now five goals away from becoming the PG Cougars all-time goal scoring leader (Witala, 120)

Prince George improves to 15-2-3-2 at the CN Centre

Josh Ravensbergen picks up his 21st win of the season and sits 6th in PG Cougars history in wins (47)

What's Next?

Tomorrow Night is Part 2 of Indigenous Weekend at the CN Centre as the Cats entertain the Kamloops Blazers at 6:00 pm.

