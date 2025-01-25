Game Day Preview: Broncos Open BC Division Swing in Victoria

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Victoria, BC - The Swift Current Broncos (22-18-1-1) begin their longest road-swing of the season on Vancouver Island and face the Victoria Royals (25-13-3-4) Saturday night.

Swift Current is coming into the BC Peregrination winners of three of their last four games and are right in the thick of the East Division title race with the Prince Albert Raiders, Saskatoon Blades & Brandon Wheat Kings. Just five points back of 1st place. While their counter parts the Royals are tops in the BC Division but did play in Kent, WA last night falling to the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.

You can catch tonight's game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 8:45 with puck-drop set for a little after 9 PM.

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 22-18-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 7-11-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 5-2-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 2-2-0-0

LAST GAME 3-2-W @ Blades: The Swift Current Broncos got their first win in SaskTel Centre since 2019 with a come from behind 3-2 win over the East Division leading Saskatoon Blades on January 19th. Newly acquire Trae Wilke scored a pair of goals and Hunter Mayo scored the game winner while Reid Dyck made 35 saves for his 15th win of the season.

vs VICTORIA: This is the only meeting of the season between the Royals and Broncos with Victoria taking the most recent match-up back

on October 14th 2023 when the Royals at the Save-On Foods Memorial Centre would take out the Broncos 7-2. Lifetime against Victoria, Swift Current is 8-7-1-0 and on the road 4-5-0-0.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

January 25/2025 - at Victoria (4-1 SAS) October 14/2023 - at Victoria (7-2 VIC)

