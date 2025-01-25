Warriors Open Road Trip with Loss in Edmonton

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, AB - A two-game Alberta road for the Moose Jaw Warriors opened Friday with a 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

Edmonton used their speed and special teams to take control of the first period.

Moose Jaw took back-to-back penalties early in the first period, which allowed the Oil Kings to establish their quick style of play and outshoot the Warriors 18-2.

The Warriors' penalty did a good job defending the Oil Kings' power play, denying them on both of those opportunities. However, not long after the second Warrior penalty ended, Edmonton rushed up the ice and then pushed the puck to the top of the crease where Lukas Sawchyn scored the game's first goal.

Edmonton's power play was able to extend their lead with five minutes remaining when Adam Jecho scored on a one-time from inside the right circle.

Eight minutes into the second period the Oil Kings went up by three when Miroslav Holinka was able to knock in a loose puck inside the Moose Jaw crease.

Five minutes into the third period, Edmonton went up 4-0 on a goal from Cole Miller, and then a power-play goal nine minutes in pushed their total to five.

Moose Jaw broke up the shutout with eight minutes left when Krzysztof Macias scored his tenth of the season and second the week.

Josh Banini made 38 saves for the Warriors while Ethan Simcoe had 19 for the Oil Kings.

Moose Jaw was 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors' two-game Alberta road trip continues Saturday in Red Deer with their first game of the season against the Rebels. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the PreGame Show at 7:40 pm.

