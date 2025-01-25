Warriors Open Road Trip with Loss in Edmonton
January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Edmonton, AB - A two-game Alberta road for the Moose Jaw Warriors opened Friday with a 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.
Edmonton used their speed and special teams to take control of the first period.
Moose Jaw took back-to-back penalties early in the first period, which allowed the Oil Kings to establish their quick style of play and outshoot the Warriors 18-2.
The Warriors' penalty did a good job defending the Oil Kings' power play, denying them on both of those opportunities. However, not long after the second Warrior penalty ended, Edmonton rushed up the ice and then pushed the puck to the top of the crease where Lukas Sawchyn scored the game's first goal.
Edmonton's power play was able to extend their lead with five minutes remaining when Adam Jecho scored on a one-time from inside the right circle.
Eight minutes into the second period the Oil Kings went up by three when Miroslav Holinka was able to knock in a loose puck inside the Moose Jaw crease.
Five minutes into the third period, Edmonton went up 4-0 on a goal from Cole Miller, and then a power-play goal nine minutes in pushed their total to five.
Moose Jaw broke up the shutout with eight minutes left when Krzysztof Macias scored his tenth of the season and second the week.
Josh Banini made 38 saves for the Warriors while Ethan Simcoe had 19 for the Oil Kings.
Moose Jaw was 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill.
The Warriors' two-game Alberta road trip continues Saturday in Red Deer with their first game of the season against the Rebels. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the PreGame Show at 7:40 pm.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Oil Kings Topple Warriors for Third Straight Win - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Rockets Downed by Blazers in Overtime - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Earn 6-4 Win Over Americans in U.S. Division Matchup - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Open Road Trip with Loss in Edmonton - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wild Win Seesaw Showdown with Everett in Come-From-Behind Fashion Friday, 3-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Roll Past Royals - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Fall 6-4 On The Road To Winterhawks - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Extend Win Streak With 3-2 Victory Over Chiefs - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Big Third Period Helps Cougars Snap Four-Game Skid; Win 3-2 Over Wheat Kings - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Rue Missed Chances as Tigers Score Three Unanswered to Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Controversial Goal Costs Wheat Kings Against Prince George - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Tigers - January 25, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.