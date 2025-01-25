Preview: Americans vs Tigers - January 25, 2025

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Tigers

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans battled back multiple times but couldn't catch up to the Portland Winterhawks, dropping a 6-4 game on the road last night. Brandon Whynott, Cash Koch, Cruz Pavao and Max Curran all scored while Jackson Smith picked up three assists. Final shots in the game read 50-41 Portland.

VS MEDICINE HAT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Tigers. The last two head-to-head meetings have not been kind to Tri-City with an 12-1 loss in Medicine Hat on January 6 last season and an 11-3 loss the last time the Tigers were in Kennewick on October 12, 2022. The Americans have lost the last four head-to-head meetings dating back to the 2018-19 season, and haven't beaten the Tigers on home ice since December 1, 2010, a span of five games.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Medicine Hat Tigers

Brandon Whynott (22-24-46) Gavin McKenna (21-55-76)

Max Curran (14-30-44) Oasiz Wiesblatt (20-42-62)

Jake Sloan (14-28-42) Hunter St. Martin (28-13-41)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Medicine Hat Tigers

Power Play - 15.7% (24-for-153) Power Play - 28.0% (49-for-175)

Penalty Kill - 81.2% (134-for-165) Penalty Kill - 78.0% (145-for-186)

Around the Concourse:

Section D: Jack In The Box

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck

Section X: Chuck-A-Puck

Jersey Auction: Cash Koch White #51

Gesa Autograph Booth: Max Curran (Post-Game Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

