Preview: Americans vs Tigers - January 25, 2025
January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Tigers
Saturday, January 25, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back multiple times but couldn't catch up to the Portland Winterhawks, dropping a 6-4 game on the road last night. Brandon Whynott, Cash Koch, Cruz Pavao and Max Curran all scored while Jackson Smith picked up three assists. Final shots in the game read 50-41 Portland.
VS MEDICINE HAT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Tigers. The last two head-to-head meetings have not been kind to Tri-City with an 12-1 loss in Medicine Hat on January 6 last season and an 11-3 loss the last time the Tigers were in Kennewick on October 12, 2022. The Americans have lost the last four head-to-head meetings dating back to the 2018-19 season, and haven't beaten the Tigers on home ice since December 1, 2010, a span of five games.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Medicine Hat Tigers
Brandon Whynott (22-24-46) Gavin McKenna (21-55-76)
Max Curran (14-30-44) Oasiz Wiesblatt (20-42-62)
Jake Sloan (14-28-42) Hunter St. Martin (28-13-41)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Medicine Hat Tigers
Power Play - 15.7% (24-for-153) Power Play - 28.0% (49-for-175)
Penalty Kill - 81.2% (134-for-165) Penalty Kill - 78.0% (145-for-186)
Around the Concourse:
Section D: Jack In The Box
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section X: Chuck-A-Puck
Jersey Auction: Cash Koch White #51
Gesa Autograph Booth: Max Curran (Post-Game Section J)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Oil Kings Topple Warriors for Third Straight Win - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Rockets Downed by Blazers in Overtime - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Earn 6-4 Win Over Americans in U.S. Division Matchup - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Open Road Trip with Loss in Edmonton - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wild Win Seesaw Showdown with Everett in Come-From-Behind Fashion Friday, 3-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Roll Past Royals - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Fall 6-4 On The Road To Winterhawks - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Extend Win Streak With 3-2 Victory Over Chiefs - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Big Third Period Helps Cougars Snap Four-Game Skid; Win 3-2 Over Wheat Kings - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Rue Missed Chances as Tigers Score Three Unanswered to Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Controversial Goal Costs Wheat Kings Against Prince George - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Tigers - January 25, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.