Rockets Downed by Blazers in Overtime

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Allen Douglas)

The Kelowna Rockets tied the game with under two minutes to go in the third period to send it to overtime but fell 4-3 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre.

Hayden Paupanekis would continue his strong play, scoring his first goal of the evening 12:27 into the first period to put the Rockets ahead 1-0. Their lead would stand until midway through the second period when they would add to it with a goal from Hiroki Gojsic, his 12th of the season. The puck found its way to defenceman Nate Corbet who would put it on net for Gojsic to deposit into the net past Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst to put the Rockets up 2-0 through 40 minutes of play.

Kamloops would come back in the third, scoring three goals in 33 seconds from Emmitt Finnie, Tommy Lafreniere and Matteo Koci to go up 3-2 with less than five minutes to play in the game but Paupanekis would tie the game with his second of the night and fourth in the past three games to send the game to overtime.

Finnie would score his second of the game in overtime give the Blazers the 4-3 win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 41-34

Both teams went 0/1 on the power play

Hayden Paupanekis scored twice on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will return home to play the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on Saturday, January 25th at 6:05 PM.

