Chiefs Rue Missed Chances as Tigers Score Three Unanswered to Win

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs welcomed the Medicine Hat Tigers to town for the first stop of their six-game tour through the U.S. Division on Friday night. It was a star-studded matchup with five of the top 11 scorers in the league represented along with a total of 12 NHL draft picks/signings on the two rosters. The top two 2027 NHL Draft Prospects also featured with Gavin McKenna for the Tigers and Mathis Preston for the Chiefs. Before the game, Berkly Catton and Assanali Sarkenov were recognized at center ice for their contributions to Team Canada and Team Kazakhstan, respectively, at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Once puck dropped, it was the Chiefs top line getting the action started without delay.

Cristall carried the puck into the zone and played give and go with Catton before getting decked as he flicked it to Van Olm for the close-in one-timer. For Van Olm it was his WHL-leading 34th score of the season just 31 seconds into the period. For Cristall it was his 13th assist of the past six games.

Each team went 0/1 on the power play in the first period as it remained 1-0 through the rest of the frame.

Spokane had two more power plays in the second period but could not find another score, while Dawson Cowan remained stalwart in the Chiefs' net.

The Chiefs doubled their lead at 5:17 of the third as Harrington found Sarkenov for the point-blank effort.

Josh Van Mulligen got the Tigers on the board at 10:02 of the third before Gavin McKenna made his presence felt, tying the game at 13:06 on the power play for his 21st of the season.

The Chiefs could not clear the zone before Woo found the net for the Tigers, taking a 3-2 lead for Medicine Hat at 15:03. Gavin McKenna ended the night with one goal and two assists. Dawson Cowan was excellent in net despite the three scores, making 27 saves. The Chiefs will rue their golden opportunities in the final two periods as Medicine Hat scores three unanswered to win.

Spokane will take a week of practice and recovery before hosting the Victoria Royals on January 31st for Coeur d'Alene Casino Bingo Night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.