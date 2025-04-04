Rasmus Ekström Named Chiefs Ironworker of the Month for March

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström is your Ironworker of the Month for March!

The center was the third-highest-scoring Chiefs skater in March, putting up five goals and eight assists in 10 games and logging at least one point in all but one regular season game in the month. Ekström ended the regular season on a seven-game point streak, including three points in Spokane's regular season finale at Tri-CIty (2G-1A). He carried that momentum into the post-season when he dealt a beautiful assist to Sam Oremba to score the first goal of the Chiefs' playoff run on March 28 in Vancouver.

Ekström finished the regular season as the fifth-highest scorer on the team and played in all but three games, posting new career highs of 26 goals and 29 assists for 55 total points. So far, he has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.

