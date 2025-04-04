O'Leary and Warriors Give Back to Community with Coaching Mentorship Program

MOOSE JAW, SK - In a season of ups and downs, it's important to find the positives. One positive is the continuation of a coaching mentorship program started many seasons ago and proudly continued by the current coaching staff, including Head Coach Mark O'Leary.

The mentorship program offers young, local coaches the opportunity to learn from the Moose Jaw Warriors coaching staff. Their opportunities include joining the team on the ice for practices and watching home games from the coaches' booth. "It's kind of fun as well," said O'Leary. "If you have to explain what you're doing to a coach, I think it makes you understand what you're trying to sell and what you're trying to teach even more."

The program began during former Head Coach Tim Hunter's time with the Moose Jaw Warriors. "[Hunter was] big on helping to pay it forward to young coaches and players around the community," said O'Leary.

"[This program] is about community," said O'Leary. "[With] our players, we're trying to influence and help [them] reach their ceiling and become a little bit better both as people and as hockey players. It's no different with young players around Moose Jaw. If we can try to help influence them [by giving] little tidbits on coaching, [and] working with their coaches, it's a win-win."

O'Leary, who has just finished his fourth full season as Head Coach and holds a record of 165-150-18-12, ranks second all-time in wins and third in games coached with 345. O'Leary notes that former Warriors' head coach, Mike Stothers, was the one who took a chance on him and allowed him to join the organization as an Assistant Coach when he was 27 years old.

"You don't get anywhere in hockey without the help of others," said O'Leary. "I really appreciate what was given to me, and you pay it forward, that's how you repay [the opportunities given to you]."

One notable alumnus from this mentorship program is Warriors Assistant Coach, Curtis Pereverzoff. "He was a guy with an extremely high work ethic, and he was willing to do anything he could to help and provide value," said O'Leary. "When an opening came up, it was an easy decision for me ... and we decided to hire him."

"It's not that we're doing anything different or going out of our way; we're working with good people who are eager to learn," said O'Leary. "It's a matter of opening our doors and allowing more [young coaches] to come in and see what it's about."

