WHL Announces Finalists for WHL Business Award
April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday the finalists for the 2024-25 WHL Business Award, presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.
Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.
WHL Business Award - Western Conference Finalists
Everett Silvertips
Portland Winterhawks - back-to-back years as a finalist
Spokane Chiefs
WHL Business Award - Eastern Conference Finalists
Edmonton Oil Kings
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Saskatoon Blades
Portland Winterhawks
A finalist for the 2023-24 WHL Business Award, the Winterhawks saw continued attendance and merchandise sales growth. A multi-year partnership with the Boys and Girls Club introduced the Tom's Tykes hockey program, while key theme nights celebrated diversity and community causes. The Winterhawks annual charity goal tournament raised over $100,000 for local youth hockey, Tom's Tykes, and the Winterhawks education fund.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025
- O'Leary and Warriors Give Back to Community with Coaching Mentorship Program - Moose Jaw Warriors
- WHL Announces Finalists for WHL Business Award - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Look to Stave off Tigers in Game 5 - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 5 vs Swift Current Broncos - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Looking to Punch Ticket to Round Two - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Discipline an Issue for Giants in Game 4 Loss to Chiefs - Vancouver Giants
- Cougars at Winterhawks: Game 5 Preview: WHL Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Cristall Returns to Lineup with Hat Trick as Spokane Dominates Game 4 over Vancouver - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 5 - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.