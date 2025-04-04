WHL Announces Finalists for WHL Business Award

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday the finalists for the 2024-25 WHL Business Award, presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.

Winners of 2025 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 22, through Wednesday, May 7.

WHL Business Award - Western Conference Finalists

Everett Silvertips

Portland Winterhawks - back-to-back years as a finalist

Spokane Chiefs

WHL Business Award - Eastern Conference Finalists

Edmonton Oil Kings

Lethbridge Hurricanes

Saskatoon Blades

Portland Winterhawks

A finalist for the 2023-24 WHL Business Award, the Winterhawks saw continued attendance and merchandise sales growth. A multi-year partnership with the Boys and Girls Club introduced the Tom's Tykes hockey program, while key theme nights celebrated diversity and community causes. The Winterhawks annual charity goal tournament raised over $100,000 for local youth hockey, Tom's Tykes, and the Winterhawks education fund.

