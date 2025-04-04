Cougars at Winterhawks: Game 5 Preview: WHL Playoffs

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars will try to send the best-of-seven quarter-final back to the CN Centre as they take on the Portland Winterhawks in Game 5.

When: Friday, Apr 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Series: POR leads 3-1

Watch: Victory+

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

The Series So Far...

Game 1: The Cougars sparked an incredible third period comeback and it led to 7-6 overtime victory.

Game 2 - The Winterhawks used two power-play goals to help propel them to a 5-2 win to tie the series

Game 3 -The Winterhawks came out to a hot start and didn't look back, doubling Prince George 6-3.

Game 4 - The Cougars dropped a 5-4 double OT contest in what was a tremendous game in Portland.

Last Time Out...

Borya Valis, Matteo Danis, Koehn Ziemmer, and Carson Carels scored the Prince George goals in the Game 3 setback

Josh Ravensbergen was busy in the Prince George goal once again, making 51 saves on 56 shots.

The Cougars power-play went 3-5, and the Portland power-play was 2-8.

Heidt is Back...

The Cougars will have a massive piece back in their line-up as captain Riley Heidt returns to the lineup. Heidt was sidelined due to a one game suspension he was assessed after a cross-checking major in Game 3. The teams all-time points leader owns four points in three games in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

On the Other Side...

Portland's offence continues to deliver and its been led by Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth. The tandem has combined for 18 points in the first four games of the WHL Playoffs. Buttazzoni scored the double-overtime goal for Portland last night.

In goal, Ondrej Stebetak was terrific for Portland in Game 4 made 49 saves.

They Said It...

Forward Matteo Danis on Game 5...

" We know what is at stake. It's do or die tomorrow. There's nothing we want more than to drag them back to PG and in front of our fans and in our city, so we are going to do everything we can."

Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on Game 5...

"It comes down to who really wants it most. These are the games you dream of as a kid, you want to be that hero. These are the games you want to be a part of."

Where to Watch...

You can catch all Cougars Playoff Games for FREE on Victory+. All you have to do is download the app on your smartphone or Smart TV to enjoy the action. You can sign up for Victory+ HERE. For more help and further information on Victory+, click HERE.

Looking to watch the away road playoff games? Watch the games at the Official Away Game Watch Party at The Canadian Brewhouse. Pre-game live series recap at 6:55pm with your host, Jessica Speziale. Wear white!

Whats Next After This Game...

If the Cougars win tonight, Game 6 goes Sunday at the CN Centre at 6:00 pm.

