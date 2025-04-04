Tigers Head to Round 2 with 3-2 Victory

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers and Broncos returned to Co-op Place on Friday night for Game 5. The Tigers lead the series 3-1 after the coming away with a 4-3 win in overtime in Game 4.

It took a little longer than the other games in the series, but the Tigers were able to break the scoreless tie midway through the first period. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll moved the puck from the right wall to Liam Ruck in the centre. He tap passed it over to Markus Ruck on the right side. He attempted a pass to Tanner Molendyk but the puck deflected off a Bronco defender and into the net for his WHL playoff goal.

The young guns would strike again early in the second period on another fantastic passing play. Liam Ruck moved the puck from the middle to Gavin McKenna on the side. He quickly found Gordon-Carroll in the high slot for a one-timer that rippled the twine. The goal was Gordon-Carroll's first WHL playoff goal.

The Broncos would respond with a quick pair of special team goals midway through the second. The first goal came while shorthanded. Connor Dale got away on a breakaway and was able to beat the goalie on the forehand. His second goal of the playoffs was unassisted.

This time on the power play, Swift Current tied the game up a few minutes later. Carlin Dezainde found Hunter Mayo up in the high slot. He let a slapshot go that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net for his first of the series. Clarke Caswell found the scoresheet with the secondary assist.

Less than a minute later, the Tigers would reclaim their lead. Oasiz Wiesblatt skated out from behind the net and held the puck just above the goal line. He waited a second until Ryder Ritchie got open on the other side of the net. Wiesblatt hit him with a backdoor pass that Ritchie was able to put home for his fourth of the series. McKenna also picked up an assist to give him two points on the night.

The Tigers battled hard to put the get another goal in the third to give them a bit more breathing room. They outshot the Broncos 16-8 in the final frame but the goalies for both teams made sure neither team would gain any ground. With the scored tied late the Broncos decided to pull the goalie for the extra attacker. It wouldn't make any difference though as the Tigers were able to hold on for the 3-2 victory and secure the series in front of the hometown fans.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 39

Swift Current - 27

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 0/1 - 0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Reid Dyck - Swift Current

Carlin Dezainde - Swift Current

Hunter Mayo - Swift Current

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Oasiz Wiesblatt

