Cristall Returns to Lineup with Hat Trick as Spokane Dominates Game 4 over Vancouver

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Andrew Cristall reacts after one of his goals against the Vancouver Giants

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs' playoff push continued Thursday night as Spokane hosted Vancouver in Game 4 of a tightly contested first round WHL Playoff series. Star forward Andrew Cristall returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension.

Vancouver jumped on the board first with a goal from Muranov at 4:48 but the Chiefs would answer immediately just seconds later.

It was Washington Capitals' prospect Andrew Cristall who danced through the zone and fired back across the grain with a no doubt goal at 5:07.

Just 14 seconds later rookie sensation Mathis Preston found linemate Chase Harrington for his first of the postseason. Preston held the puck behind the net before slipping it to Harrington on the backside for the score.

Spokane earned a penalty after Sam Oremba took a high stick to the face, and the number one power play unit in the league made it count. The strong forecheck from Rasmus Ekstrom popped the puck free to Catton who slid it to Cristall for his second of the night.

After just one period of play the top line of Van Olm, Catton, and Cristall combined for six points (2G, 4A).

Period two was all Spokane has the Chiefs poured on the heat, scoring three more goals.

Up first Mathis Preston eased forward into open space on the power play and sniped the back of the net from the point. Owen Schoettler and Sam Oremba combined for the assists at 1:52.

The Chiefs would score again minutes later on a rare 4-on-3 power play opportunity. Cristall was afforded too much space in the left circle and let it rip for his fifth of the playoffs and third of the night. Berkly Catton picked up his third assist of the game with Brayden Crampton picking up the other helper.

Spokane added a sixth goal at 7:15 with Mathis Preston firing it towards net and Chase Harrington cleaning up the rebound.

In the third period Shea Van Olm was shoved into the Vancouver goaltender and called for an interference penalty. 10 seconds into the power play Vancouver scored through Schmidt to make it 6-2 at 5:10.

Spokane would hold on to claim the victory, withstanding an intense four-minute penalty kill after Saige Weinstein was called for a hook and unsportsmanlike together.

The Chiefs led the final shot count 33-23, going 3/8 on the power play. Cowan made 21 saves as the defense went 4/5 on the penalty kill.

Cristall (3G), Preston (1G, 2A), and Catton (3A) all recorded three-point games while Harrington, Van Olm, Crampton, Schoettler, Martin, and Oremba found their way to the scoresheet as well.

Spokane will look to close out the series in Game 5 at home on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM with doors open at 5 PM. Tickets are on sale at www.spokanechiefs.com/playoffs.

