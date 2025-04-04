Oil Kings Outshoot Raiders Again, Fall in Game Five
April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are heading back to Edmonton with another chance to close out their best-of-seven first round playoff series with the Prince Albert Raiders.
This after a 4-2 loss on Friday night in Prince Albert in a game where the Oil Kings outshot the Raiders 38-26, including 15-8 in the second period.
The Raiders led this game after one period 2-0 after goals from Tomas Mrsic and Lukas Dragicevic. Although, the Raiders lost Mrsic for the remainder of the game after he was cut with a skate in his face.
Edmonton would claw back in the second though with Ethan MacKenzie scoring a powerplay marker 12 minutes into the period to make it 2-1, but Prince Albert made it 3-1 with Dragicevic's second of the night. Landon Hanson added one for Edmonton to with about 90 seconds left in the second to draw the Oil Kings back to within one heading into the third.
The Oil Kings continued to press and had opportunities to tie the game, but were unable to beat Max Hildebrand. Aiden Oiring added an empty netter for the Raiders to make it 4-2.
Ethan Simcoe stopped 24 for the Oil Kings, and the Edmonton powerplay and penalty kill were both 1-for-2.
Game 6 is on Sunday in Edmonton.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Oil Kings Outshoot Raiders Again, Fall in Game Five - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Head to Round 2 with 3-2 Victory - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wheat Kings' Season Ends in Game Five Loss in Lethbridge - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Winterhawks Fall 7-2 in Game 5 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rasmus Ekström Named Chiefs Ironworker of the Month for March - Spokane Chiefs
- O'Leary and Warriors Give Back to Community with Coaching Mentorship Program - Moose Jaw Warriors
- WHL Announces Finalists for WHL Business Award - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Look to Stave off Tigers in Game 5 - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 5 vs Swift Current Broncos - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Looking to Punch Ticket to Round Two - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Discipline an Issue for Giants in Game 4 Loss to Chiefs - Vancouver Giants
- Cougars at Winterhawks: Game 5 Preview: WHL Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Cristall Returns to Lineup with Hat Trick as Spokane Dominates Game 4 over Vancouver - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 5 - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Outshoot Raiders Again, Fall in Game Five
- Oil Kings Looking to Punch Ticket to Round Two
- Lukas Sawchyn Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year
- Oil Kings Have Raiders on Ropes After Game 4 Win
- Oil Kings Named Eastern Conference Finalist for WHL Business Award