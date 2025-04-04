Oil Kings Outshoot Raiders Again, Fall in Game Five

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are heading back to Edmonton with another chance to close out their best-of-seven first round playoff series with the Prince Albert Raiders.

This after a 4-2 loss on Friday night in Prince Albert in a game where the Oil Kings outshot the Raiders 38-26, including 15-8 in the second period.

The Raiders led this game after one period 2-0 after goals from Tomas Mrsic and Lukas Dragicevic. Although, the Raiders lost Mrsic for the remainder of the game after he was cut with a skate in his face.

Edmonton would claw back in the second though with Ethan MacKenzie scoring a powerplay marker 12 minutes into the period to make it 2-1, but Prince Albert made it 3-1 with Dragicevic's second of the night. Landon Hanson added one for Edmonton to with about 90 seconds left in the second to draw the Oil Kings back to within one heading into the third.

The Oil Kings continued to press and had opportunities to tie the game, but were unable to beat Max Hildebrand. Aiden Oiring added an empty netter for the Raiders to make it 4-2.

Ethan Simcoe stopped 24 for the Oil Kings, and the Edmonton powerplay and penalty kill were both 1-for-2.

Game 6 is on Sunday in Edmonton.

