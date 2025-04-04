Winterhawks Fall 7-2 in Game 5
April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Round 1, Game 5: Prince George (7) vs. Portland (2)
SOG: PG (39) - POR (40)
PP: PG (0/1) - POR (1/3)
Saves: Ravensbergen (38/40) - Štìbeták (32/39)
SCORING:
PG - Riley Heidt (2) from Lee Shurgot
PG - Matteo Danis (4) from Jett Lajoie and Aiden Foster
POR - Ryder Thompson (1) from Alex Weiermair and Ryan Miller
PG - Koehn Ziemmer (2) from Carson Carels and Aleksey
PG - Matteo Danis (5) from Aiden Foster
POR - Alex Weiermair (5) from Ryan Miller and Diego Buttazzoni
PG - Terik Parascak (3)
PG - Borya Valis (3)
PG - Koehn Ziemmer (3) from Borya Valis
GAME SUMMARY:
Following a double-overtime thriller in Game 4 on Wednesday, the Cougars and Winterhawks resumed their best-of-seven series on Friday evening at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Riley Heidt returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for a cross check to the neck of Kyle McDonough. The all-time leading scorer in Prince George's history made his presence felt 9:01 into the game, netting his second goal of the series and the first time the Cougars opened the scoring. Matteo Danis added his fourth goal approximately six minutes later.
Getting offensive production from the blue is a big reason why Portland entered the series up 3-1. Ryder Thompson joined Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran as rear guards to light the lamp. The Russell, Manitoba, native's marker cut the deficit to one before the teams went to the locker room.
Winterhawks starting goalie Ondøej Štìbeták faced several Grade-A chances in the first 12 minutes of the middle frame but kept Portland within a goal. However, during a four-on-four sequence, Koehn Ziemmer received a perfect pass from behind the net, giving Prince George the two-goal cushion it was seeking.
The hill got steeper for Portland only 12 seconds into the third period. Aiden Foster drove to the crease of Štìbeták and made contact. Danis flew in as the second wave toppling over the Portland netminder as his shot got behind the Czechia native.
Via their red-hot power play, and Alex Weiermair's fifth of the playoffs, the VMC crowd roared back to life. The momentum was short-lived, though, as Terik Parascak and Borya Valis scored 40 seconds apart to put the game out of reach. Ziemmer's second of the night finished the scoring.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks and Cougars will depart Portland on Friday and head north to finish the series at the CN Centre. Game 6 gets underway at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday. Portland can advance to the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs with a win as it leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.
