Broncos Look to Stave off Tigers in Game 5

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - It's win or go home for the Swift Current Broncos (1-2-1) as they look to force a Game 6 back home Sunday when they battle the Medicine Hat Tigers (3-1) at Co-op Place in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarter-Final Friday night.

The Broncos are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 at home thanks to Hunter St. Martin's break-away goal 2:08 into extra time to give the Tigers the 3-1 advantage heading into Game 5. The Broncos will look for their first win in Co-op Place in the playoffs after losing games 1 & 2 on March 28th & 29th.

You can catch tonight's game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli & Ernie Waldner starting with the pre-game show at 6:45. Puck drop is 7 PM.

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2025 WHL Record: 1-2-1-0 Home: 1-0-1-0 Away: 0-2-0

2024-25 Regular Season Record: 35-30-1-2 Home: 21-12-1-0 Away: 14-18-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 18-14-1-1 Home: 9-5-1-0 Away: 9-9-0-1

LAST GAME 4-3 OTL vs Tigers: Luke Mistelbacher tied the game with 1:57 left in regulation to force overtime for the first time in the series. Florida Panthers draft pick Hunter St. Martin would then net the OT winner just 2:08 into overtime to give the Tigers the 3-1 series lead heading into Friday's Game 5.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Swift Current Broncos finished the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season in 4th Place in the East Division with a 35-30-1-2 record. The Broncos longest winning streak was five games while their longest losing streak was also five games.

VS. MEDICINE HAT: The Broncos and Tigers this season were dead even in wins with both gathering two during the regular season. Swift Current picked up the final win of the season against Medicine Hat, March 7 at Co-op Place in a 5-3 triumph with Luke Mistelbacher scoring a natural hat-trick in the third period to lead the comeback. He leads the Broncos in scoring against the Tigers with nine goals and two assists in all four games against Medicine Hat. Since the 1996-97 season Swift Current is 83-61-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. On the road against the Tigers, the Broncos are 33-39-3-2 (two ties).

When it comes to playoff match-ups between the Broncos and Tigers, they've met a number of times but haven't faced each other in the playoffs since 2014.

2014 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2009 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-3 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2006 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2004 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

1997 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1994 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 3-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1992 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1981 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Swift Current (Lethbridge) over Medicine Hat

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 4/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 MH) October 6/2023 - at Swift Current (8-7 OT MH)

January 3/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) November 14/2023 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

January 4/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH) November 29/2023 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

February 7/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-3 SC) December 29/2023 - at Medicine Hat (3-1 SC)

January 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH)

February 23/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

February 24/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-3 OT SC)

March 15/2024 - at Swift Current (8-4 SC)

March 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-2 MH)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.