Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 5

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Game 4 on Wednesday was one for the record books for the Hawks. Diego Buttazzoni goal with 2:03 remaining in the second overtime was the longest game in franchise history, finishing at 97 minutes and 57 seconds of continuous play. The Cougars took the lead on a power-play goal with 1:54 to play in regulation; however, with the extra attacker on the ice, 2007-born winger Ryan Miller tied the game with 24.6 seconds left. Portland can advance to the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a win in Game 5.

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (6) at Prince George (7) OT

Game 2 - Portland (5) at Prince George (2)

Game 3 - Prince George (3) at Portland (6)

Game 4 - Prince George (4) at Portland (5)

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 - @PG - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Monday, April 7 - @PG - 7:00 p.m.

*If Necessary

Last time out

Portland started Game 4 on Wednesday on the front foot yet again when Carter Sotheran's fourth goal of the series beat Joshua Ravensbergen on a shot just inside the blue line on a power play. The teams then went back and forth, trading the next five goals. Borya Valis tied the game at one on an assist from Koehn Ziemmer, who took advantage of a Winterhawks turnover. 1:15 later, Kyle Chyzowski deflected a Tyson Jugnauth shot home, the second connection of the series.

In the second period, Matteo Danis' long reach helped Prince George strike on the power play for the first time in four games. The Cougars held Portland off the scoreboard, something they had yet to do in the previous ten frames.

The Winterhawks came out of the 2nd intermission on a mission, though. Hudson Darby scored his first-career WHL Playoffs goal 2:37 after play resumed. For the third time in Game 5, and 4:01 later, Prince George tied the game. Ziemmer picked up his second point of the game and first goal of the playoffs when he buried a power-play goal from Terik Parascak and Lee Shurgot. Then with 1:54 left in regulation, rookie defenseman Carson Carels struck for the Cougars' third man-advantage tally of the evening. Prince George appeared ready to even the series at two games apiece; however, the Hawks had other ideas. Head coach Kyle Gustafson pulled Ondřej Štěbeták for the extra attacker. Portland's 6-on-5 attack was gutsy, relentless, determined, and could not be denied. Ryan Miller pounced on a loose puck at the top of the crease to bring the 3,929 Portland faithful to their feet.

The first overtime belonged to Portland as it out-shot Prince George 15-7, but Ravensbergen stood tall, including denying two Winterhawks power plays.

As players began to tire in the second overtime, shifts got shorter as everyone tried to avoid making a mistake. Each team had stretches where the winner looked to be imminent. The Cougars' best chance came on a power play, but Štěbeták stood on his head. The first-year netminder from Czechia made multiple remarkable saves that looked like sure winners. Then, seconds after coming out of the box, Chyzowski took a feed from Jugnauth and sent a home-run pass for a streaking Diego Buttazzoni. The Langley, British Columbia, native beat the last Cougar defender to the puck to negate the icing call, faked a one-timer, and slid it by Ravensbergen, ending the game four hours and 11 minutes after the first puck dropped at 7:06 P.M.

Rewrite the history books

Not only was Game 4 the longest contest in the Winterhawks 49-year history, but per Team Historian Andy Kemper, the Hawks also broke the following playoff records:

96:51 - Minutes played by goaltender (Ondřej Štěbeták) - previous high was 96:21 (Krister Toews 3/28/03 @ Spokane)

19:36 - Latest goal at home to force OT (Ryan Miller) - previous was 19:17 (John Badduke 3/31/92 vs. Spokane)

49 saves - Saves at home, double overtime (Ondřej Štěbeták) - previous was 43 (Brent Belecki 3/31/96 vs. Spokane)

Tyson Jugnauth's 12 points (2G, 10A) through four games in the series against Prince George ties him with Jeff Finley for most by a defenseman in any playoff series in franchise history. Finley's 12 points (1G, 11A) came over eight games (best-of-nine series) in 1986-1987 vs. Kamloops, per Kemper.

WHL Western Conference All Stars

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday the 2024-2025 Conference All-Star teams, naming Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Red Out the VMC

