Oil Kings Looking to Punch Ticket to Round Two

April 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have their first opportunity to move on in the WHL Playoffs tonight in game five of their first round series against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Edmonton now has a 3-1 series lead after sweeping their first two games at Rogers Place by identical 3-2 scores on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gavin Hodnett and Gracyn Sawchyn each notched four points over the two wins to help put the Oil Kings in this position. Meanwhile, Ethan Simcoe was given the Oil Kings crease in game three and has stopped 48 of 52 shots, including a 30-save performance on Wednesday.

As things shift back to Prince Albert for a pivotal game five, the Oil Kings will look to channel what they did in game one of this series, which was a 3-1 win in Prince Albert. Gracyn Sawchyn scored 29 seconds into the game, shorthanded to put Edmonton in a good position. The Oil Kings have also scored a special teams goal in each game of this series, with the shorthanded one in game one, and then at least a powerplay marker in the next three games.

So far in the series, Edmonton has seen seven different players score at least one goal, while the Raiders have had six different goal scorers through the four games.

Historically, the Oil Kings are 10-3-1 in game 5's, and are looking to become the second Eastern Conference team to make their way into round two. Both Medicine Hat and Lethbridge could also punch their tickets to the next round with victories on Friday as well.

Game time from Prince Albert is 7 p.m.

