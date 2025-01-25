Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers
January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars conclude Indigenous weekend with a battle against their Highway 97 rival Kamloops Blazers at the CN Centre.
When: Saturday, January 25
Puck Drop: 6:00 pm
Watch: WHL Live
Listen: 94.3 The Goat
Cougars Record: 25-14-3-2 (55 points - 2nd - BC Division / 5th - Western Conference
Cougars Last Game: 3-2 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, January 24
Blazers Record: 16-24-3-0 (35 points - 4th - BC Division / 10th - Western Conference
Blazers Last Game: A 4-3 overtime win over the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, January 24
Last Game...
- Prince George erased a 1-0 deficit through two periods, getting goals from Ben Riche, Aiden Foster, and Koehn Ziemmer
- Josh Ravensbergen earned his 21st win of the season, making 29 saves and was named the game's second star
Ziems on the Cusp of 120...
- Alternate captain, 20-year-old, and LA Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer is closing in on 120 career goals in the WHL which would tie alumnus' Chase Witala's all-time Prince George Cougar record.
- Ziemmer is currently at the 116 goal mark entering tonight's game.
200 Watch for Vally
- Entering tonight's game, Cougars 20-year olds, forward Borya Valis is closing in on 200 career points in the WHL. He currently sits with 197.
- Should he accomplish the 200-point feat, he would become the 11th Cougar in PG Cougar history to reach that mark.
In Goal...
- Josh Ravensbergen was no short of terrific in the win last night, making 29 saves. He now sports a 21-8-2-1 record, along with a 3.05 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. Ravensbergen is no stranger playing back-to-back games, as he has played in multiple this season.
- The Cats could easily also go to Cooper Michaluk this evening. Michalul came in relief for Ravensbergen on Friday, January 17 against Spokane, where he went 7/8. His last start was January 10th at Kelowna.
On the Other Side...
- The Kamloops Blazers come to Prince George after a thrilling, come-from-behind win on home ice, defeating Kelowna 4-3 in overtime. The Blazers scored three times in less than a minute in the final minutes, and ultimately won the game in the extra frame.
- Kamloops has been led all season offesnively by Detroit Red Wings prospect Emmitt Finnie. Finnie scored the overtime winner last night, and enters tonight leading all Blazers in scoring with 62 points (26-36-62) in 40 games played.
- In goal, 20-year-old Dylan Ernst has seen the bulk of the starts for Kamloops. He enters tonight with a 13-15-2-0 record over 32 games played. Kamloops could also turn to backup netminder Logan Edmonstone who has played against Prince George earlier this season. He owns a 3-8-1-0 record over 14 games this season.
