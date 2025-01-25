Tigers Beat Americans 3-1 to Extend Win Streak to 9
January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
The Tigers continued their US road trip with a visit to Kennewick, Washington on Saturday night to take on the Tri-City Americans. The road trip got off to a good start with a 3-2 victory in Spokane on Friday night. It was the Tigers' eighth straight win.
Neither team was able to light the goal lamp in the first period. The Tigers controlled the play though, outshooting the Americans 12 to 5 in the opening frame.
The Tigers opened the scoring shortly after the midway point of the second period. Gavin McKenna found Bryce Pickford in front of the net for a tap in. The opening goal was Pickford's 19th of the season which leads all WHL defencemen. The assist extended McKenna's points streak to 22 games.
Mathew Ward made it a two-goal game a few minutes later. The Americans' goaltender knocked down the puck but couldn't find it afterwards. Ward picked up the loose puck at the left side of the net and found the netting for his 12th of the year. Marcus Pacheco and Jonas Woo found the scoresheet with the assists.
Tri-City broke up the shutout bid early in the third period. Jake Sloan cut in front with the puck and let a backhand go that just beat the Tigers netminder. Max Curran and Brandon Whynott picked up the helpers on Sloan's 15th of the season.
The Tigers' power play reinstated their two-goal lead just over two minutes later. Oasiz Wiesblatt let a wrister go from the left circle that found the top corner for his 21st of the campaign. McKenna and Tanner Molendyk picked up the apples on the insurance marker.
Up two goals with over half a period left to play, the Tigers started playing shutdown hockey limiting the Americans' scoring chances. They successfully held off Tri-City for the remainder of the game to secure their ninth consecutive victory.
Harrison Meneghin started his second consecutive game on the US road trip. He picked up his 12th win of the saving 21 of the 22 shots he faced. Lukas Matecha got the nod in net for the Americans. He had a solid game saving all but three of the 32 shots he faced in the game.
Shots:
Medicine Hat - 32
Tri-City - 22
Special Teams:
PP: 1/3 - 33.3%
PK: 2/2 - 100%
Stringam Law Three Stars:
Bryce Pickford - Medicine Hat
Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat
Jake Sloan - Tri-City
Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Kadon McCann
The Tigers are back in action Tuesday night when they head to Wenatchee to take on the Wild at the Town Toyota Center. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.
