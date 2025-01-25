Oil Kings Topple Warriors for Third Straight Win

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are winners of three straight after a 5-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night at Rogers Place.

Edmonton dominated the game from the get-go, outshooting Moose Jaw 18-2 in the first period, with partial thanks to four powerplays. The Oil Kings got on the board just over halfway through the period with Lukas Sawchyn jamming one home on a pass from Josh Mori. That was followed by a powerplay marker at the 15:18 mark off the stick of Adam Jecho to make it 2-0 after one period.

In the second, things continued to roll for the Oil Kings who outshot the Warriors 16-4 in that frame and added one more goal from Miroslav Holinka to make it 3-0 through forty minutes of play.

Edmonton would get two more in the third before the halfway point of the period from Cole Miller and then a powerplay marker from Lukas Sawchyn to make it 5-0.

Ethan Simcoe was perfect in these team's first two meetings back on January 18 and was perfect until through two and a half periods in this game, but the shutout streak was broken at 111:25 after Krzysztof Macias scored for the Warriors to make it 5-1.

That's how things would finish, and the Oil Kings ended up outshooting the Warriors 43-20, and going 2-for-6 on the powerplay with a perfect 4-for-4 penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Sunday when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes at 6 p.m. at Rogers Place.

