Game Preview: Game 47 at Tri-City Americans

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the only game between the Tigers and Tri-City Americans this season. The Tigers won the lone meeting last season 12-1 in Medicine Hat. Gavin McKenna (1G,5A) led the Tigers with six points in the game.

2023-24 Season Series:

Tri-City 1 @ Medicine Hat 12 (Jan 6 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers won their eighth consecutive game with a 3-2 victory against Spokane Chiefs on Friday night. Gavin McKenna (1G,2A), Josh Van Mulligen (1G,1A) and Ryder Ritchie (2A) led the way for the Tigers. Jonas Woo completed the comeback for Tigers with the game winning goal. Harrison Meneghin picked up his 11th win in the season making 27 saves.

2024-25 Standings:

29-15-2-0

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (19-5-1-0)

Away (10-10-1-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (28) Wins - Jordan Switzer (17)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (55) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.898)

Points - Gavin McKenna (76) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.57)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (112) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+32)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 49 - 175 - 28.0%

Penalty Kill: 145 - 186 - 78.0%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 76 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 62 (Tied 10th)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 40 (6th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 28 (8th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 18 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 55 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 42 (9th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 18 (6th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Weisblatt - 5 (Tied 6th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (Tied 4th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +32 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +29 (Tied 9th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 112 (1st)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 17 (Tied 5th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.57 (2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 21 Game Point Streak - 47 Points

Ryder Ritchie 8 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Points 88 Career Points

Gavin McKenna 200 Career Points 191 Career Points

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 140 Career Points

Marcus Pacheco 200 Career Games 197 Career Games

Bryce Pickford 50 Career Assists 49 Career Assists

Josh Van Mulligen 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 239 Career Points

Mathew Ward 250 Career Games 241 Career Games

Oasiz Wiesblatt 250 Career Points 247 Career Points

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 92 Career Points

Jonas Woo 200 Career Games 191 Career Games

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

NHL Central Scouting Midterm Ranking: Three Medicine Hat Tigers players earned spots on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. Bryce Pickford (73rd), Kadon McCann (101st) and Jonas Woo (147th) were each ranked among the North American skaters.

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 22-16-3-2 5-5-0-0

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 26-12-3-2 8-1-0-1

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 25-16-1-2 7-2-0-1

Everett Silvertips 1 N/A 32-6-4-3 5-1-2-2

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 16-24-3-0 4-6-0-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-21-4-1 3-5-2-0

Lethbridge Hurricanes 3 2-3-0-0 28-14-1-1 9-1-0-0

Portland Winterhawks 1 N/A 26-16-2-1 6-3-0-1

Prince Albert Raiders 2 2-0-0-0 24-15-3-0 7-3-0-0

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 15-23-4-2 0-7-3-0

Regina Pats 2 3-0-0-0 12-26-4-2 3-7-0-0

Saskatoon Blades 1 1-1-1-0 23-16-2-3 3-6-0-1

Seattle Thunderbirds 1 N/A 16-26-2-1 5-5-0-0

Swift Current Broncos 1 2-1-0-0 22-18-1-1 5-4-1-0

Tri-City Americans 1 N/A 22-17-3-1 3-6-1-0

Wenatchee Wild 1 N/A 17-22-3-1 5-5-0-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Edmonton 6-1 Win @ Tri-City - Sat. Jan 25 6:05 PM (PST)

@ Calgary 3-0 Win @ Wenatchee - Tues. Jan 28 6:00 PM (PST)

Vs Calgary 3-2 Win @ Everett - Wed. Jan 29 7:05 PM (PST)

Vs Regina 10-4 Win @ Portland - Fri. Jan 31 7:00 PM (PST)

@ Spokane 3-2 Win @ Seattle - Sat. Feb 1 6:05 PM (PST)

