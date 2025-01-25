Hawks Earn 6-4 Win Over Americans in U.S. Division Matchup
January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Winterhawks struck first at home with a power-play one-timer from Diego Buttazzoni at 9:02 of the first period. Tri-City responded quickly, tying it up just four minutes later, but Josh Zakreski found a bouncing puck in the slot and wristed it over the glove of the Americans' goalie for a 2-1 lead at 16:35.
The Americans leveled the score midway through the second period, but Tyson Jugnauth rifled a wrist shot past the netminder on the power play with just six seconds left in the period, putting the Hawks up 3-2 heading into the third. Alex Weiermair extended the lead to 4-2 just 1:37 into the final frame, jumping over a defender before burying a blocker-side snipe.
Tri-City answered a few minutes later, pulling within one at 4-3, but Carysn Dyck's redirection off a Jugnauth shot from the point restored the Hawks' two-goal lead halfway through the third. Despite a power-play goal from Tri-City pulling them back to 5-4, Josh Zakreski sealed the 6-4 win with an empty-netter at 19:05.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks make a quick stop in Wenatchee to take on the Wild on Saturday, January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Town Toyota Center.
