Hawks Earn 6-4 Win Over Americans in U.S. Division Matchup

January 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks struck first at home with a power-play one-timer from Diego Buttazzoni at 9:02 of the first period. Tri-City responded quickly, tying it up just four minutes later, but Josh Zakreski found a bouncing puck in the slot and wristed it over the glove of the Americans' goalie for a 2-1 lead at 16:35.

The Americans leveled the score midway through the second period, but Tyson Jugnauth rifled a wrist shot past the netminder on the power play with just six seconds left in the period, putting the Hawks up 3-2 heading into the third. Alex Weiermair extended the lead to 4-2 just 1:37 into the final frame, jumping over a defender before burying a blocker-side snipe.

Tri-City answered a few minutes later, pulling within one at 4-3, but Carysn Dyck's redirection off a Jugnauth shot from the point restored the Hawks' two-goal lead halfway through the third. Despite a power-play goal from Tri-City pulling them back to 5-4, Josh Zakreski sealed the 6-4 win with an empty-netter at 19:05.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks make a quick stop in Wenatchee to take on the Wild on Saturday, January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Town Toyota Center.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.