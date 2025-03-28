Lakovic Shines with Added Responsibility

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - In his NHL draft-eligible season, Moose Jaw Warriors Captain Lynden Lakovic has impressed both on and off the ice.

From riding a career-high 13-game point streak to scoring the first goal of the CHL vs USA Prospects Challenge to being named Captain in his first game back from injury, this season has been filled with moments to remember for Lakovic.

"[This season] Lynden established himself as one of the top players in the league," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "His speed, creativity, and being equally dangerous as a passer and shooter made him a threat every time he was on the ice in all situations."

Even after missing nearly seven weeks after Christmas due to injury, Lakovic's junior campaign set a new career-high. He tallied 27 goals and 58 points through only 47 games this season, earning him the honour of the Three Stars Award, Top Scorer, and Player of the Year at the Yara Awards Night.

On February 14th, his first game back from injury, Lakovic was named the 37th captain in franchise history.

"I've always wanted to be a captain," said Lakovic. "To get it at 18 years old means a lot more to me, and I appreciate the opportunity from the organization and the staff."

"[Lakovic] earned the responsibility of being our Captain by setting a great example on and off the ice," said O'Leary. "He does the right thing the right way and always has time for his teammates and people in the community."

His dedication to the community, in particular his work with Moose Jaw Minor Hockey, also earned him the Humanitarian of the Year Award at last week's awards night.

Although the season was difficult, there are still positives for both Lakovic and the team. "It's a bright future here, [this season] definitely [gave us] something that we can build on for sure."

Lakovic's work isn't done yet. As Head Coach Mark O'Leary says, "[I'm] really looking forward to hearing his name being called at the NHL draft, and seeing him take another step as one of the top players in the league next season."

But, the pressure doesn't faze Lakovic, "the whole process is going to add up to one thing, and that's me developing as a player and trying to make it to the [NHL]."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.