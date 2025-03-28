Oil Kings and Raiders Set for Game 1 in Prince Albert

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will play their first WHL Playoff game in 1,019 days on Friday night as they take on the Prince Albert Raiders in their First-Round series.

The Oil Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time since they won the WHL Championship in 2022 after a 37-27-2-2 record on the season.

Edmonton is coming into the playoffs winning two of their last three games and were 12-8-1-0 from February 1 to the end of the season. The Sawchyn brothers, Gracyn and Lukas are playing some solid hockey coming into the playoffs as Gracyn is on a four-game point streak and had 55 points in 38 games to end the season. Lukas has four-points on a three-game point streak. Defenceman Blake Fiddler also has a three-game point streak going, and Miroslav Holinka has points in four straight.

On the other side, Prince Albert enters the playoffs as East Division Champions, clinching the division on the final day of the season, beating Saskatoon. The Raiders are also on a five-game winning streak heading into the post-season. Tomas Mrsic is the offensive leader for the Raiders, sitting tied for 11th in the WHL in points in the regular season with 90. Defensively, Max Hildebrand led the WHL in minutes played among netminders, as well as saves, and was second in wins.

In the head-to-head matchup, the Oil Kings held a 2-3-0-0 record, scoring 14 goals and allowing 21 in the series. Gracyn Sawchyn had five points to lead the Oil Kings in the five game set, while Mrsic had 12 points in the five games.

Game time from the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Regular Season Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (54, 30-48-78)

Gavin Hodnett (61, 24-38-62)

Lukas Sawchyn (66, 15-40-55)

Adam Jecho (56, 25-28-53)

Roan Woodward (68, 22-31-53)

Raiders Regular Season Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Tomas Mrsic (65, 33-57-90)

Aiden Oiring (68, 29-56-85)

Lukas Dragicevic (66, 18-52-70)

Brayden Dube (68, 31-36-67)

Niall Crocker (67, 27-38-65)

