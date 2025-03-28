Chiefs Face Giants on the Road in their First Game of 2025 WHL Playoffs
March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - The Chiefs kick off their first round series of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien against the Vancouver Giants on Friday night in Langley, B.C. It'll be the fifth-ever post-season meeting between the two clubs, and the first since they met in the 2019 Western Conference Finals. Spokane has won two series (2008, 2012) and Vancouver has won two (2009, 2019). The Chiefs won all four regular season match-ups this year.
For the first time in WHL history, fans can follow their team on road and catch all the WHL Playoff action for FREE on Victory+! Thanks to a groundbreaking deal, all games will be available live and on-demand-no subscriptions required. Just download the Victory+ app on your favorite device and enjoy the action starting March 28, 2025.
LOCATION: Langley Events Centre
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Victory+ Frequently Asked Questions - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 1 vs Swift Current - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Face Giants on the Road in their First Game of 2025 WHL Playoffs - Spokane Chiefs
- Lakovic Shines with Added Responsibility - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Open Playoffs on the Road against Medicine Hat - Swift Current Broncos
- Join the Hawks Before Game 3 at the Toyota Fan Fest on April 1 - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings and Raiders Set for Game 1 in Prince Albert - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 1 at Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 1) - March 28, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Face Giants on the Road in their First Game of 2025 WHL Playoffs
- Chiefs Honor 2024-25 Award Winners in Pre-Game Ceremony Friday Night
- Chiefs to Face Vancouver Giants in First Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs
- Chiefs Close out Regular Season with 4-3 Win over Rival Americans
- Chiefs Close Out Regular Season With 4-3 Win Over Rival Americans