Chiefs Face Giants on the Road in their First Game of 2025 WHL Playoffs

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Chiefs kick off their first round series of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien against the Vancouver Giants on Friday night in Langley, B.C. It'll be the fifth-ever post-season meeting between the two clubs, and the first since they met in the 2019 Western Conference Finals. Spokane has won two series (2008, 2012) and Vancouver has won two (2009, 2019). The Chiefs won all four regular season match-ups this year.

For the first time in WHL history, fans can follow their team on road and catch all the WHL Playoff action for FREE on Victory+! Thanks to a groundbreaking deal, all games will be available live and on-demand-no subscriptions required. Just download the Victory+ app on your favorite device and enjoy the action starting March 28, 2025.

LOCATION: Langley Events Centre

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

