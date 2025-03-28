Hitmen Lead Series vs Blades 1-0
March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have secured game one of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, with a dominant 4-2 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night.
Calgary was firing on all cylinders, outshooting the visitors 44-17. Ethan Moore opened the scoring shorthanded after a feed from Tanner Howe below the goal line to take the early lead in the first. The second period saw Saskatoon get on the board with defenceman Grayden Siepmann tying the game at one. At the tail end of the period Oliver Tulk would regain the lead for Calgary scoring unassisted.
Moore found the back of the net for his second of the game in the third period to extend the Hitmen lead to two. Ben Kindel would notch one of his own showing off his hand-eye coordination, batting it in to make it 4-1. Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing was quick to follow up adding one more for Saskatoon putting them within two with 10 minutes remaining. With just over two minutes to go and the net empty, Saskatoon was unable to convert on the 6-on-5, making the final score 4-2.
Ethan Moore earned first star with his two-goal performance, while Sawyer Mynio earned second star with two assists. Anders Miller was solid between the pipes makings 15 saves.
The series resumes in Calgary with game two at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Mar. 30 at 2:00 p.m. Both the $6 Hitmen Happy Hour and $3 sips and snacks menu will be available all game long. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com.
