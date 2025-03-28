Preview: Americans at Royals (Game 1) - March 28, 2025

LAST GAME: The Americans wrapped up their 2024-25 regular season with a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday. The game was the continuation of their suspended game from March 11, and began with 18:55 remaining in the second period and Tri-City trailing 2-0. The Americans tied the game on goals from Savin Virk and Jackson Smith, but Seattle scored a power play goal in the final minute to take the win.

VS VICTORIA: This is the second time the Americans have met Victoria in the WHL Playoffs. The only other time was 2018 when Tri-City thoroughly dominated the series, winning in four straight while outscoring the Royals 22-9. In the 2024-25 season series the Americans held a 1-2-1-0 record against Victoria.

SCORING LEADERS (Regular season)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Max Curran (22-52-74) Cole Reschny (26-66-92)

Jake Sloan (29-44-73) Teydon Trembecky (46-42-88)

Brandon Whynott (26-34-60) Kenta Isogai (32-46-78)

SPECIAL TEAMS (Regular season)

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Power Play - 17.2% (41-for-236) Power Play - 28.6% (72-for-252)

Penalty Kill - 77.4% (192-for-248) Penalty Kill - 73.0% (157-for-215)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

