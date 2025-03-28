Siepmann, Laing Score in Game 1 Loss to Hitmen

Calgary, AB - The Saskatoon Blades dropped Game 1 of their best-of-seven Round 1 series against the Calgary Hitmen on Friday 4-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A goal from Blades forward Hunter Laing brought Saskatoon within a pair with less than ten minutes remaining in regulation. The Calgary Flames draft pick scored his second career playoff goal in 11 games and 16th as a member of the Blades this season. Former Hitmen defender Grayden Siepmann was the other goal scorer for Saskatoon. The 20-year-old blueliner tied the game 1-1 just over five minutes into the second period with his second career playoff goal.

It was a busy night for Blades goalie Evan Gardner who stopped 40 of 44 shots in the loss. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect's playoff record is now 10-5.

The Blades hope to bounce back Sunday, March 30 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Game 2 against the Hitmen.

Puck drop is 2:00pm.

