Siepmann, Laing Score in Game 1 Loss to Hitmen
March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Calgary, AB - The Saskatoon Blades dropped Game 1 of their best-of-seven Round 1 series against the Calgary Hitmen on Friday 4-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
A goal from Blades forward Hunter Laing brought Saskatoon within a pair with less than ten minutes remaining in regulation. The Calgary Flames draft pick scored his second career playoff goal in 11 games and 16th as a member of the Blades this season. Former Hitmen defender Grayden Siepmann was the other goal scorer for Saskatoon. The 20-year-old blueliner tied the game 1-1 just over five minutes into the second period with his second career playoff goal.
It was a busy night for Blades goalie Evan Gardner who stopped 40 of 44 shots in the loss. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect's playoff record is now 10-5.
The Blades hope to bounce back Sunday, March 30 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Game 2 against the Hitmen.
Puck drop is 2:00pm.
Images from this story
|
Saskatoon Blades' Brayden Klimpke and Calgary Hitmen's Benjamin Kindel in action
