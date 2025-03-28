WHL Announces 3.1 Million in Regular Season Attendance as 2025 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien Begin

Calgary, Alta. - On the launch of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, the Western Hockey League announced today league-wide regular season attendance has surpassed 3.1 million, representing the highest per-game attendance rate over the previous five seasons.

WHL Regular Season Total Attendance

2024-25: 3,122,466

2023-24: 3,076,922

2022-23: 2,913,512

2021-22: 2,397,588

2020-21: N/A

2019-20*: 2,882,799

WHL Regular Season Per Game Attendance

2024-25: 4,175

2023-24: 4,114

2022-23: 3,895

2021-22: 3,205

2020-21: N/A

2019-20*: 4,154

* = COVID-19 shortened regular season (694 games played)

From the Desk of WHL Commissioner Dan Near

WHL Fans, Partners, Friends, and Colleagues,

It is that time of year again. Welcome to the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. We drop the puck tonight on all eight first-round series - the excitement is palpable. Thank you for being with us through an exciting regular season and I'm looking forward to seeing many of you in our arenas over the next two months.

We are very lucky to have outstanding matchups and what will surely be a competitive and unpredictable playoff tournament. Many of you have likely heard, we're proud to be streaming the first three rounds of WHL Playoffs for FREE on Victory+ worldwide. This is the first deal of its kind and creates reach and excitement for our games from hockey fans everywhere. The instructions / links to download are below. A kind reminder to install Victory+ on your phones, iPads, but most importantly - your smart TVs - so as to not miss a minute of the action.

I want to thank everyone in the WHL family who brings our games to life day in, day out. It's a privilege to have so many people committed to the growth and development of these outstanding young me, and the League as a whole.

WHL Commissioner Dan Near

2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien Streaming FREE on Victory+

The 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien begin Friday, March 28, with the introduction Victory+ - the all-new streaming partner of the WHL, with all games delivered globally, unrestricted and FREE. Simply visit victoryplus.comto download the app and get started streaming the 2025 WHL Playoffs for FREE.

WHL fans can look forward to selecting their preferred feed, with both home and away feeds available through Victory+. The WHL on Victory+ will allow WHL fans to follow their favourite teams and players on the road to the WHL Championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

How to Stream on Victory+

Simply download the Victory+ app to your connected TV, tablet or mobile device today!

Visit help.victoryplus.com for more information on adding the Victory+ app to your specific device types.

Nutrien Returns as Official Presenting Partner of 2025 WHL Playoffs and WHL Championship Series

For the third consecutive season, Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) returns as the Official Presenting Partner of the 2025 WHL Playoffs and WHL Championship Series.

"Nutrien operates a world-class network of production, distribution, and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of farmers," said Lori Free, Vice President of Talent Acquisition & Culture with Nutrien Ltd. "Our continued partnership with the Western Hockey League gives us an incredible opportunity to reach their passionate fans, which include our farmer customers, and talented people that may be a great fit for key roles we're hiring in trades, agriculture, engineering, manufacturing, business functions and science. Through our partnership, we're excited to showcase that Nutrien is where your work has purpose."

Nutrien and the WHL represent a natural fit as both have been key community builders in the west for more than 60 years. Nutrien just celebrated 65 years of potash mining and is proud to have its global headquarters located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Other corporate offices in Calgary, Alberta, and Regina, Saskatchewan, along with Nutrien's extensive retail branches and Nitrogen and Potash operations found throughout all four Western Canadian provinces and the Pacific Northwest United States. Like the WHL, Nutrien strives to be a meaningful partner in the communities where its employees live and work.

As presenting partner of the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Nutrien will be visible throughout WHL arenas in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest U.S., including as the official helmet sponsor of WHL Officials. Nutrien will also serve as the official helmet sponsor of competing players during the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

2025 WHL Playoffs Format

The 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien features the Conference Playoff format for the fourth consecutive season.

The first-place teams in the two Divisions in each Conference will receive the top two playoff seeds based on Regular Season points. The next six Clubs in each Conference, based on Regular Season points, will receive the third to eighth playoff positions.

Clubs advancing to the second round and WHL Conference Championships presented by Nutrien will be reseeded each round based on Regular Season points. The two Conference Champions will advance to the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, with the Club possessing the most Regular Season points receiving home-ice advantage.

All series throughout the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien will follow a best-of-seven format.

The 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien will conclude with the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, scheduled to be played from Friday, May 9, through Monday, May 19.

The winner of the 2025 WHL Championship Series will represent the Western Hockey League at the 2025 Memorial Cup, which will be contested from Friday, May 23, through Sunday, June 1, in Rimouski, Que.

2025 WHL Playoffs - First Round Matchups

Eastern Conference

(1) Medicine Hat Tigers vs. (8) Swift Current Broncos - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. MT

Game 2: Saturday, March 29 - Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. MT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m. MT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 2 - Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m. MT

*Game 5: Friday, April 4 - Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Sunday, April 6 - Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 5 p.m. MT

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 8 - Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. MT

(2) Prince Albert Raiders vs. (7) Edmonton Oil Kings - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. MT

Game 2: Saturday, March 29 - Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. MT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m. MT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 2 - Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m. MT

*Game 5: Friday, April 4 - Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Sunday, April 6 - Prince Albert at Edmonton, 4 p.m. MT

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 8 - Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. MT

(3) Calgary Hitmen vs. (6) Saskatoon Blades - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Saskatoon at Calgary, 7 p.m. MT

Game 2: Sunday, March 30 - Saskatoon at Calgary, 2 p.m. MT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. MT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 2 - Saskatoon at Calgary, 7 p.m. MT

*Game 5: Friday, April 4 - Saskatoon at Calgary, 7 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Sunday, April 6 - Calgary at Saskatoon, 4 p.m. MT

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 8 - Saskatoon at Calgary, 7 p.m. MT

(4) Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. (5) Brandon Wheat Kings - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. MT

Game 2: Saturday, March 29 - Brandon at Lethbridge, 6 p.m. MT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Lethbridge at Brandon, 7 p.m. CT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 2 - Lethbridge at Brandon, 7 p.m. CT

*Game 5: Friday, April 4 - Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Sunday, April 6 - Lethbridge at Brandon, 4 p.m. CT

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 8 - Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. MT

Western Conference

(1) Everett Silvertips vs. (8) Seattle Thunderbirds - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 2: Saturday, March 29 - Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m. PT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Everett at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 4: Friday, April 4 - Everett at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. PT

*Game 5: Saturday, April 5 - Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m. PT

*Game 6: Monday, April 7 - Everett at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. PT

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 8 - Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m. PT

(2) Victoria Royals vs. (7) Tri-City Americans - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 2: Saturday, March 29 - Tri-City at Victoria, 6:05 p.m. PT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 2 - Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. PT

*Game 5: Friday, April 4 - Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. PT

*Game 6: Sunday, April 6 - Tri-City at Victoria, 3:05 p.m. PT

*Game 7: Monday, April 7 - Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m. PT

(3) Spokane Chiefs vs. (6) Vancouver Giants - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Spokane at Vancouver, 7 p.m. PT

Game 2: Sunday, March 30 - Spokane at Vancouver, 4 p.m. PT

Game 3: Wednesday, April 2 - Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 4: Thursday, April 3 - Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. PT

*Game 5: Saturday, April 5 - Vancouver at Spokane, 6:05 p.m. PT

*Game 6: Monday, April 7 - Spokane at Vancouver, 7 p.m. PT

*Game 7: Wednesday, April 9 - Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. PT

(4) Prince George Cougars vs. (5) Portland Winterhawks - PREVIEW

Game 1: Friday, March 28 - Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m. PT

Game 2: Saturday, March 29 - Portland at Prince George, 6 p.m. PT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m. PT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 2 - Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m. PT

*Game 5: Friday, April 4 - Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m. PT

*Game 6: Sunday, April 6 - Portland at Prince George, 6 p.m. PT

*Game 7: Monday, April 7 - Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m. PT

