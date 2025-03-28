Worthington Stars in Oil Kings' Game One Win Over Raiders

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have taken a 1-0 series lead after their 3-1 win in game one of their first-round playoff series against the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night in Prince Albert.

Edmonton started the game by taken a penalty just 19 seconds into the game, but just ten seconds into their first penalty kill of the contest, Gracyn Sawchyn chased down a clearing attempt and was able to tuck one passed Max Hildebrand to open the scoring with a shorthanded goal.

The Oil Kings would never trail after that point, but the game was tied late in the first off a Niall Crocker Prince Albert goal on a rebound off the end boards.

Edmonton would regain the lead about halfway through the second period as Landon Hanson finished off a great forechecking play to give the Oil Kings the 2-1 lead, a lead they would hold on to for the rest of the contest.

A big part of the Oil Kings tonight was Alex Worthington who stopped 31 of 32 for his first career WHL Playoff win. Gracyn Sawchyn added an empty netter in the third to finish it off as the Oil Kings took game one on the road.

Game 2 is Saturday in Prince Albert at 7 p.m.

