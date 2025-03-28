Broncos Open Playoffs on the Road against Medicine Hat

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - The wait is over as the 2025 WHL Playoffs kick-off for the Swift Current Broncos (35-30-1-2) up Highway 1 when they face the Medicine Hat Tigers (47-17-3-1) in Round 1.

The Broncos and Tigers will be the 1 vs 8 match-up in the Eastern Conference playoffs but the season series is dead even between Swift Current & Medicine Hat with both teams winning twice in four games. Both picking up wins away from their home rinks heading to Friday's Game. The Broncos won the most recent match-up on February 7th in a 5-3 come from behind win against the Tigers at Co-op Place.

You can catch all the action on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli & Ernie Waldner starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season Record: 35-30-1-2 Home: 21-12-1-0 Away: 14-18-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 18-14-1-1 Home: 9-5-1-0 Away: 9-9-0-1

LAST GAME 5-2 L @ Warriors: Connor Dale & Jaxen Gauchier scored in their regular season finale in Moose Jaw on March 22. Goaltender Joey Rocha made 38 saves in the loss.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Swift Current Broncos finished the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season in 4th Place in the East Division with a 35-30-1-2 record. The Broncos longest winning streak was five games while their longest losing streak was also five games.

VS. MEDICINE HAT: The Broncos and Tigers this season were dead even in wins with both gathering two during the regular season. Swift Current picked up the final win of the season against Medicine Hat, March 7 at Co-op Place in a 5-3 triumph with Luke Mistelbacher scoring a natural hat-trick in the third period to lead the comeback. He leads the Broncos in scoring against the Tigers with nine goals and two assists in all four games against Medicine Hat. Since the 1996-97 season Swift Current is 83-61-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. On the road against the Tigers, the Broncos are 33-39-3-2 (two ties).

When it comes to playoff match-ups between the Broncos and Tigers, they've met a number of times but haven't faced each other in the playoffs since 2014.

2014 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2009 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-3 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2006 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

2004 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Medicine Hat over Swift Current

1997 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1994 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 3-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1992 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-0 Swift Current over Medicine Hat

1981 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals, 4-1 Swift Current (Lethbridge) over Medicine Hat

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 4/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 MH) October 6/2023 - at Swift Current (8-7 OT MH)

January 3/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) November 14/2023 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

January 4/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH) November 29/2023 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

February 7/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-3 SC) December 29/2023 - at Medicine Hat (3-1 SC)

January 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH)

February 23/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

February 24/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-3 OT SC)

March 15/2024 - at Swift Current (8-4 SC)

March 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-2 MH)

