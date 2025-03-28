Everett vs Seattle: Round One Preview

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are set to square off with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round of the WHL Playoffs! Here's what you need to know:

Schedule

Game One: Friday, Mar. 28 - 7:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena

Game Two: Saturday, Mar. 29 - 6:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena

Game Three: Tuesday, Apr. 1 - 7:05 p.m. - accesso ShoWare Center

Game Four: Friday, Apr. 4 - 7:05 p.m. - accesso ShoWare Center

Game Five: Saturday, Apr. 5 - 6:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena

Game Six: Monday, Apr. 7 - 7:05 p.m. - accesso ShoWare Center

Game Seven: Tuesday. Apr. 8 - 7:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena

Tale of the Tape

The Silvertips captured the WHL's Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record, finishing the year with a 48-12-4-4 record- good for 104 points and their 10th U.S. Division title in 22 seasons. Seattle finished the year hot, posting a 7-3-1 record over their final 11 games to help clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Thunderbirds overall record finished 30-33-4-1 with 65 total points.

This is the fifth time that the Silvertips and Thunderbirds are meeting in the WHL Playoffs. The first time came in 2014, a five-game victory for the fourth-seeded Seattle Thunderbirds over the Silvertips. Seattle has won three of the previous four encounters, including a Western Conference Semifinal sweep in 2017 en route to an Ed Chenowyth Cup. Everett exacted revenge with a five-game series win in the Western Conference Quarterfinal the following year, eventually marching to the 2018 WHL Final.

Everett is 11-3-2 against Seattle over the last two seasons, including a 6-1-1 record in 2024-25.

Players to Watch

Tyler MacKenzie (EVT, #21) finished the year with 78 total points with 33 goals and 45 assists over 67 appearances in the regular season.

Austin Roest (EVT, #14) has been a dynamic presence since his return from injury, notching a point-per-game in seven appearances in the regular season.

Braeden Cootes (SEA, #86) ranks as one of the top North American forwards ahead of this summer's NHL Draft. Seattle's leading scorer with 63 points over 60 games played, Cootes posted nine points in the regular season series against Everett.

Scott Ratzlaff (SEA, #35) was one of the league's hottest goalies in the second half of the season, logging a 15-5-2 record after the WHL trade deadline.

Streaming on Victory+

The 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien begin Friday, March 28, with the introduction Victory+ - the all-new streaming partner of the WHL, with all games delivered globally, unrestricted and FREE. Simply visit victoryplus.com to download the app and get started streaming the 2025 WHL Playoffs for FREE.

WHL fans can look forward to selecting their preferred feed, with both home and away feeds available through Victory+. The WHL on Victory+ will allow WHL fans to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the WHL Championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

How to Stream on Victory+

Simply download the Victory+ app to your connected TV, tablet or mobile device today!

Visit help.victoryplus.com for more information on adding the Victory+ app to your specific device types.

