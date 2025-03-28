Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 1 vs Swift Current
March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Broncos: The Tigers and Swift Current Broncos faced off four times during the regular season. The teams split the season series with two wins each. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the way for the Tigers with six points (3G, 3A) in four games.
2024-25 Season Series:
Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)
Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)
Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)
Round 1 Schedule
Game 1 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, March 28 (7:00 PM)
Game 2 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, March 29 (7:00 PM)
Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Tuesday, April 1 (7:00 PM)
Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Wednesday, April 2 (7:00 PM)
Game 5 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 4 (7:00 PM)*
Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Sunday, April 6 (5:00 PM)*
Game 7 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 8 (7:00 PM)*
*If necessary.
Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 in a winner take all game for the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Gavin McKenna led the Tigers with three points (2G, 1A) and extended his point streak to 40 games. Tanner Molendyk, Ethan Neutens and Veeti Vaisanen each scored in the final game. Harrison Meneghin had a fantastic game making 35 saves on 37 shots. The win was his 23rd of the season extended his win streak to seven games.
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
47-17-3-1
Central Div. - 1st
Eastern Con. - 1st
Home (25-7-2-0)
Away (22-10-1-1)
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)
Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)
Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)
Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)
Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)
Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)
Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Gavin McKenna 40 Game Point Streak - 100 Points
Oasiz Wiesblatt 12 Game Point Streak - 23 Points
Tanner Molendyk 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Josh Van Mulligen 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak
Harrison Meneghin 7 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games
Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals
Gavin McKenna 250 Career Points 244 Career Points
Marcus Pacheco 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists
Ryder Ritchie 100 Career Assists 92 Career Assists
Josh Van Mulligen 200 Career Games 199 Career Games
Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards
20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt
19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii
18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo
17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer
16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Red Deer 7-1 Win Vs Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Lethbridge 6-5 Win Vs Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Red Deer 7-3 Win @ Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win @ Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Calgary 5-2 Win Vs Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)
