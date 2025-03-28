Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 1 vs Swift Current

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Broncos: The Tigers and Swift Current Broncos faced off four times during the regular season. The teams split the season series with two wins each. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the way for the Tigers with six points (3G, 3A) in four games.

2024-25 Season Series:

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

Round 1 Schedule

Game 1 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, March 28 (7:00 PM)

Game 2 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, March 29 (7:00 PM)

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Tuesday, April 1 (7:00 PM)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Wednesday, April 2 (7:00 PM)

Game 5 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 4 (7:00 PM)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Sunday, April 6 (5:00 PM)*

Game 7 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 8 (7:00 PM)*

*If necessary.

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 in a winner take all game for the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Gavin McKenna led the Tigers with three points (2G, 1A) and extended his point streak to 40 games. Tanner Molendyk, Ethan Neutens and Veeti Vaisanen each scored in the final game. Harrison Meneghin had a fantastic game making 35 saves on 37 shots. The win was his 23rd of the season extended his win streak to seven games.

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

47-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (25-7-2-0)

Away (22-10-1-1)

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)

Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)

Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 40 Game Point Streak - 100 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 12 Game Point Streak - 23 Points

Tanner Molendyk 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Josh Van Mulligen 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak

Harrison Meneghin 7 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Gavin McKenna 250 Career Points 244 Career Points

Marcus Pacheco 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists

Ryder Ritchie 100 Career Assists 92 Career Assists

Josh Van Mulligen 200 Career Games 199 Career Games

Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Red Deer 7-1 Win Vs Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Lethbridge 6-5 Win Vs Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Red Deer 7-3 Win @ Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win @ Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Calgary 5-2 Win Vs Swift Current 7:00 PM (MST)

